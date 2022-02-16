Rupert Grint Will Knock At The Cabin For M. Night Shyamalan

Exciting news for fans of the twisty horror king, as M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," has nabbed some pretty exciting stars to help bring his next tale of terror to life. We've recently learned that one of the stars of Shyamalan's riveting Apple TV+ series "Servant," Ron Weasley himself, Rupert Grint has signed on for his next project. Grint earned the 2021 Hollywood Critics Award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama" for his role on the show, and will soon star in "Cabinet Of Curiosities," the upcoming anthology series from Guillermo del Toro for Netflix. Grint joins the already announced Dave Bautista, who may hold the crown for beefiest boy to ever appear in a Shyamalan flick.

Grint isn't the only casting announcement either. Nikki Amuka-Bird who co-starred in Shyamalan's "Old" will be reuniting with the director for his next project. As is customary with every Shyamalan project, plot details for "Knock at the Cabin" are locked up, buried under the floorboards, and likely won't be made known until a trailer drops. "Knock at the Cabin" is currently slated to hit theaters on February 3, 2023 through Universal Pictures, so we're going to be waiting quite a while before we have any idea of what sort of new nightmare he's cooking up. "Old" managed to pull in over $90 million globally amid a pandemic release schedule, becoming Shyamalan's sixth film to debut at number one at the box office. Could "Knock at the Cabin" be his lucky number seven? With a cast like this, the odds seem definitely in his favor.