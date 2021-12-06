Dave Bautista Will Knock At The Cabin For M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan might be full of surprises, but this is one we can definitely get behind. Fresh off of his role as the off-putting and menacing Rabban "The Beast" Harkonnen in "Dune," Dave Bautista is in talks to hop into Shyamalan's twisty, turny world.

That's right, one of your favorite wrestling-turned-acting boys is getting spooky.

Who knows what horrors await Dave! Or maybe he is the horror? Regardless, nothing can be scarier than working with Vince McMahon for decades. If Bautista can make it through that, I'm sure he can handle whatever Shyamalan throws at him.

Word on the street (and by "the street" I mean Deadline), is that Bautista is currently in the middle of negotiating a starring role in Shyamalan's mysterious upcoming film "Knock at the Cabin." Set to be released on February 3, 2023, the film will be written and directed by Shyamalan, plus it'll be produced by his studio, Blinding Edge Pictures. As you can probably tell by the number of times I've typed "Shyamalan" in this story, "Knock at the Cabin" is truly an M. Night Shyamalan project from top to bottom, which means at the very least, we can all confidently expect the unexpected.