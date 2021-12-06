Dave Bautista Will Knock At The Cabin For M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan might be full of surprises, but this is one we can definitely get behind. Fresh off of his role as the off-putting and menacing Rabban "The Beast" Harkonnen in "Dune," Dave Bautista is in talks to hop into Shyamalan's twisty, turny world.
That's right, one of your favorite wrestling-turned-acting boys is getting spooky.
Who knows what horrors await Dave! Or maybe he is the horror? Regardless, nothing can be scarier than working with Vince McMahon for decades. If Bautista can make it through that, I'm sure he can handle whatever Shyamalan throws at him.
Word on the street (and by "the street" I mean Deadline), is that Bautista is currently in the middle of negotiating a starring role in Shyamalan's mysterious upcoming film "Knock at the Cabin." Set to be released on February 3, 2023, the film will be written and directed by Shyamalan, plus it'll be produced by his studio, Blinding Edge Pictures. As you can probably tell by the number of times I've typed "Shyamalan" in this story, "Knock at the Cabin" is truly an M. Night Shyamalan project from top to bottom, which means at the very least, we can all confidently expect the unexpected.
I Am The One Who Knocks
Unfortunately, that's where our knowledge of "Knock at the Cabin" ends. Shyamalan has been incredibly tight-lipped about the project, only sharing the release date, which he stylizes as "2.3.23." He did tweet about an upcoming script in August 2021 that he referred to as a "super tight" 100 pages, and while we don't know for sure if that he's referencing "Knock at the Cabin," it doesn't sound impossible. Based on the title alone, it sounds like a cabin horror flick a la "The Evil Dead" or "Cabin in the Woods," but Shyamalan always has a trick up his sleeve, so we can't be too sure.
Bautista's incredibly impressive frame and his years of physical acting experience make him an easy — and excellent — choice for the sort of physically commanding roles he's taken on in the last couple of years, but it would be very fun to see him play the least powerful person in the room (or should I say the cabin?) this time around. Based on the branding alone for "Knock at the Cabin," we feel safe in speculating that this will be a horror film, and can you imagine something more enjoyable (or affecting) than watching Dave Bautista grapple with a monster bigger, scarier, and more powerful than him? In an isolated cabin? Hell yeah, sign us right up.