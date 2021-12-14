Servant Season 4 Coming To Apple TV+, Will End The Series

"Servant" is one of Apple TV+'s first original series, and has been delivering sickening thrills since 2019. Shyamalan took to Twitter to announce the renewal and the series' inevitable conclusion, thanking fans along with the show's cast and crew. He explained that the series has always been structured for four seasons, saying, "I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk."

Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss chimed in about the series' conclusion as well, celebrating the global response to the "unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created," per The Hollywood Reporter. Although season 3 hasn't even aired yet, Cherniss is already hyping up the final batch of episodes, saying, "we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four."