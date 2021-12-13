Servant Season 3 Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ Series Is Back

I really wanted to love "Servant." I dig spooky stuff, the show is set in my hometown of Philadelphia, and M. Night Shyamalan is an executive producer. All of those things appeal to me! And yet I found the first season of the Apple TV+ show to be poorly paced. That said, I've heard the series only gets more bonkers in its second season, and now here comes season 3! One day I plan to sit down and give the series another chance. Perhaps before the season 3 arrival, even. Speaking of season 3, here's a synopsis:

Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne's power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho's safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho's return. Be careful what you wish for.

Returning cast members include Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani joining the show for season 3. The show's 10-episode third season will debut with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.