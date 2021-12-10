Six Feet Under Revival In The Works Even Though The Series Finale Killed Off The Entire Cast

"Six Feet Under" aired from 2001-2005, and its finale is considered one of the best in television history. Every episode of "Six Feet Under" began with a death, but the finale opens with a birth instead. The episode follows the Fisher family and those closest to them throughout the rest of their lives, flashing forward through pivotal moments until their eventual deaths. Learning to appreciate being along for the ride of life was a major theme in the series, despite its seemingly macabre focus on death and dying. Watching the characters fans had followed for five seasons grow old and die was a perfect, poignant ending.

"Six Feet Under" is returning with Ball's apparent blessing, along with original executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari, who will join him as executive producers on the new series. Beyond that, there really aren't any details about what kind of return we can expect. The series could be a reboot or a sequel, though the latter would automatically have its ending spoiled for anyone who had watched the original series. Currently there are no writers attached to the project, so things are still very early.

In its five-year run, "Six Feet Under" garnered 53 Emmy nominations, which evens out to more than 10 per season. The series eventually won nine Emmys, and Ball won the Emmy for best directing for a drama series on the "Six Feet Under" pilot.