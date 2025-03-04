Are Dune's Chani And Stilgar Related?

Denis Villenueve inarguably accomplished an impressive feat with his first two "Dune" movies. Finally giving Frank Herbert's supposedly "unfilmable" 1965 novel a worthy big screen adaptation, the French Canadian filmmaker somehow managed to craft his own unique vision while staying true to the author's original story.

Villeneueve was clearly loyal to Herbert's writing but wasn't so precious about it that his movies didn't make changes to the novel. In places, the director and his team were able to make their own creative decisions, such as when production designer Patrice Vermette based the look of the Emperor Shaddam's tent on a Rolex watch. Elsewhere, cinematographer Greig Fraser shot the exterior of the Harkonnen home planet Giedi Prime with infrared cameras to produce a monochrome image that reflected the black sun-drenched surface of the world. These were all creative decisions the team had to make in order to bring Herbert's words to life in a visual medium. But other moments in both "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" simply diverged from the original novel outright.

For one thing, a major "Dune: Part Two" death differs quite dramatically from the book. In the film, Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen is killed by Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and not, as described in the book, by his sister Alia. In fact, Alia isn't even born in Villeneuve's films, instead showing up in flash-forward sequences wherein she's played by Anya Taylor-Joy in a cameo appearance. Clearly, then, Villeneuve was acutely aware of the fact he was making a movie first, and not simply following Herbert's exact words. That manifested elsewhere, too, with the director choosing to keep the backstory of Zendaya's Fremen warrior Chani ambiguous even though, in the novel, she is confirmed to be the niece of Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem). But does that mean the movie version of Chani isn't related to Stilgar? Or is Villeneuve merely keeping that aspect of the story a secret for now?