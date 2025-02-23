15 Best TV Shows Like Star Trek

The "Star Trek" franchise spans more than five decades, starting with "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1966. The adventures of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the rest of the USS Enterprise crew changed TV as we know it. It centered on an inclusive ensemble cast and featured one of the first interracial kisses seen on TV. It also gave viewers an idea of what the future could look like amid a space race that would include the Apollo 11 crew walking on the moon three years after the show premiered.

The show's themes of inclusivity, curiosity, and hope in the future transcend several TV series and movies. While this rich universe offers plenty of content for fans to binge long and prosper, there are plenty of other shows that boldly go where no one has gone before. It's important to note that not every TV show chosen for this list is a member of the sci-fi genre. Each series was chosen based on how the themes in that show relate to those seen in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Now, it's time to beam you up to the 15 best shows that are like "Star Trek."