15 Best TV Shows Like Star Trek
The "Star Trek" franchise spans more than five decades, starting with "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1966. The adventures of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the rest of the USS Enterprise crew changed TV as we know it. It centered on an inclusive ensemble cast and featured one of the first interracial kisses seen on TV. It also gave viewers an idea of what the future could look like amid a space race that would include the Apollo 11 crew walking on the moon three years after the show premiered.
The show's themes of inclusivity, curiosity, and hope in the future transcend several TV series and movies. While this rich universe offers plenty of content for fans to binge long and prosper, there are plenty of other shows that boldly go where no one has gone before. It's important to note that not every TV show chosen for this list is a member of the sci-fi genre. Each series was chosen based on how the themes in that show relate to those seen in the "Star Trek" franchise.
Now, it's time to beam you up to the 15 best shows that are like "Star Trek."
Lost in Space
The 1965 series "Lost in Space" follows the Robinson family as they are faced with a dilemma, when Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris) sabotages their five-year mission to explore a planet. The family must work together to pull themselves from the depths of the universe and get back home. Of course, their misadventure is not complete without a friendly robot whose uttering of the ominous phrase, "Danger, Will Robinson," became a pop culture catchphrase. The series would end in 1968, but viewers' fascination with this stellar family would continue into a new century.
While a "Lost in Space" movie was released in 1998, the Robinson family got a reboot on the small screen In 2018. The Netflix series follows the Robinson family as their ship crash-lands onto an earth-like planet. While the series does a good job of calling back to the original series, Executive producer Burk Sharpless told Variety that the characters received an update in how they're portrayed. "I think the gender roles in the first series are definitely a product of their time and aren't what we really want to see on TV right now," he said, noting how matriarch Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) is seen as much more of a leader in the family and guides everyone amid the crash. The series lasted for three seasons and was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.
For All Mankind
What if Neil Armstrong wasn't the first person to walk on the moon? What if the Soviet Union got their first? These are the questions that "For All Mankind" tries to answer in an alternate universe where the United States is doing everything it can to catch up in a never-ending space race. The hit Apple TV+ series premiered in 2019, and it was co-created by Ronald D. Moore, who served as a writer and took on various producing roles on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager," among other projects within the "Star Trek" franchise.
Of course, Moore's involvement is not the only reason why this would be a good binge watch for "Star Trek" fans. It is well known that the franchise explores alternate universes. That idea is a central part of "Star Trek: Discovery," especially during the first few seasons which center around Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). While Season 1 of "For All Mankind" focuses on the 1960s, subsequent seasons explore other decades, even experimenting with an alternate 2000s.
The Expanse
Based on the book series written by James S.A. Corey, "The Expanse" focuses on the pending war between Earth and Mars while a mystery unfolds around the disappearance of an heiress. The show premiered on Syfy in 2015, but its time on the network was short-lived. Like the "Star Trek" franchise, "The Expanse" has a loyal fanbase that helped keep the series alive. With the help of fans, the show would move to Amazon Prime Video, and it was a move that led to some changes in the series.
Nonetheless, the show is about outer space exploration with a mystery twist that ultimately uncovers a universe-changing conspiracy. The series ended in 2022, which was one year after the ninth and final book in the series was published. However, the show ends with the sixth book, which is titled "Babylon's Ashes." While the show did come to a close before it had the chance to delve into the other books, /Film's review of season 6 mentions that there is hope for the future in the show's strong send-off.
Stargate SG-1
The USS Enterprise relies on warp drive for quick travel. In "Stargate SG-1," it's the Stargate that gives this crew the chance to easily travel to parts of space that once seemed so far away. This as they work to defend themselves against evil symbiotes known as the Goa'uld. The 1997 series was preceded by the 1994 film "Stargate." While the TV series upset the film's co-writer, the show would last for 10 seasons.
The series was abruptly canceled after season 10, but that didn't stop the "Stargate" franchise. "Stargate: Atlantis" premiered a few years before "Stargate SG-1" ended, and "Stargate Universe" premiered months after "Stargate: Atlantis" ended in 2009, giving fans more exciting adventures to explore. The world of "Stargate" is similar to that of "Star Trek" due to its exploration of new and distant worlds while also trying to create alliances. The two worlds share actors as well, including Robert Picardo who has had various roles throughout the "Star Trek" universe. He can also be spotted as Richard Woolsey in different portions of the "Stargate" franchise, including "Stargate SG-1."
The Orville
Like "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "The Orville" brings levity to the intense world of science fiction. Seth MacFarlane plays Captain Ed Mercer, who leads the crew of the USS Orville as they explore new worlds while giving viewers an idea of what the universe could look like in 400 years. The series premiered in 2017, and it offers some much-need comedic relief for science fiction.
MacFarlane talked about science fiction with The New Yorker and explained that it is hard to insert humor into the genre because many stories are focused on life-and-death situations. "'The Orville' tries to recapture a kind of science fiction that celebrates human advancement and achievement and intellectual evolution rather than going for the cheap thrills of the zombie hunt. The inclusion of humor in 'The Orville' is like an experiment," he said. That experiment proved to be a success as the show received a Primetime Emmy nomination and a new chapter in "The Orville: New Horizons" on Hulu.
Doctor Who
Before Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock took to the airwaves, there was "Doctor Who." The series about the Time Lord who travels in a deceptively small TARDIS first began in November 1963, three years before "Star Trek: The Original Series." Instead of traveling with a large crew, the Doctor has one companion who helps them solve the mysteries hidden in time and space. Its themes of inclusivity, discovery, and positivity make this a must-watch for "Star Trek" fans.
"Doctor Who" continues to be enjoyed by multiple generations. That's partially due to the fact that new versions of the Doctor keep appearing through a process known as regeneration. William Hartnell played the first Doctor, and he was later regenerated into a version of the character played by Patrick Troughton. Since then, the character has been played by David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Ncuti Gatwa, who leads an installment of "Doctor Who" that is as fun and cheesy as ever, according to /Film. Like "Star Trek," you don't have to start this show from the very beginning. There are plenty of places to jump in, and continuous themes and explanations from characters help newbies catch up.
Timeless
"Timeless" follows historian Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer), scientist Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett), and soldier Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) as they use a time machine known as The Lifeboat to travel to different portions of history. Their mission is to track down Garcia Flynn (Goran Visnjic), who wants to stop major events in American history in order to destroy a secret organization called Rittenhouse. While the team believes that Garcia is the villain, they soon find out that Rittenhouse is using time travel to help their own agenda.
It's a compelling series that almost came to an end after season 1. According to Deadline, fans loudly shared their love for the show amid news of its cancellation, and NBC reversed its decision. Thanks to the fandom, Lucy, Rufus, and Wyatt got to hop into The Lifeboat for one more season, fleshing out the plot around the mysterious organization and giving the characters the satisfying ending that they and the fans deserved.
Black Mirror
"Black Mirror" is the anthology sci-fi series that has taken Netflix by storm with haunting storylines that explore human psychology, technology, and the decisions that impact our relationships with others and with ourselves. The exploration of philosophical questions is just one of the reasons why this series may be of interest to "Star Trek" fans.
In 2017, "Black Mirror" decided to boldly spoof the adventures of the USS Enterprise during season 4 with the episode "USS Callister." The episode follows Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) as he leaves his real-life problems behind to slip into a virtual reality game where he is the captain of a crew whose uniforms look awfully familiar to "Star Trek" fans. The episode has since become a well-known installment of the show, and its popularity has even led to Netflix announcing a sequel in a new season. The video reveals the symbol for the USS Callister with a caption that reads, "Six new stories, but one looks familiar." The episode will be a part of the show's seventh season.
Quantum Leap
What would it be like to step into the shoes of people who lived in the past? It's the question that is answered on the hit 1989 series "Quantum Leap." Over the course of five seasons, Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaps through time in order to solve problems plaguing the past. His adventures begin after an experiment with the Quantum Leap Accelerator goes awry, causing him to leap without warning and without a clue as to when his leaping will end. Thankfully, his holographic advisor Al (Dean Stockwell) breaks down each mission so that Dr. Beckett can use this information to solve the problem at hand. The series won six Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes during its run.
In 2022, the show got the reboot treatment. This time, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) steps into the Quantum Leap Accelerator. He spends two seasons changing the past to better the future, traveling back to world-changing moments like the Los Angeles riots of 1992, and Area 51 in 1949. He even takes a step into the future when he visits 2050. For "Star Trek" fans, "Quantum Leap" is teleportation gone rogue, with the mission of bringing hope to others.
The Twilight Zone
In 1959, TV audiences got to step into the fifth dimension that was beyond that which was known to man thanks to Rod Serling's iconic series "The Twilight Zone." While the show steeps itself in the world of science fiction, it also ventures into several genres, including suspense and horror. It's a strategy that is also seen throughout the "Star Trek" universe. While the franchise explores different planets and extraterrestrial lifeforms, it has never been afraid to dive into scary moments or create thrilling mysteries for audiences to solve. Just like "Star Trek," "The Twilight Zone" has become a part of the fabric of pop culture thanks to very quotable lines that can now be heard in day-to-day conversations.
Science fiction plots and big fanbases are not the only things that "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone" share. Plenty of "Star Trek" actors appeared on the show before stepping onto the USS Enterprise, including Leonard Nimoy and George Takei. Before William Shatner became Captain Kirk, he appeared in two episodes of "The Twilight Zone." Shatner, Nimoy, and Takei gave performances that are so memorable they each received spots on /Film's list of best guest appearances that "Star Trek" actors have made on "The Twilight Zone."
Firefly
"Firefly" is the space western that helped put Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk on the map. The short-lived series follows the crew of the Serenity as they face the tough task of trying to make ends meet in the aftermath of a massive civil war. They'll take any job they can to stay afloat. However, some jobs are tougher than they appear, and that causes the crew to lean on each other and their own unique abilities so they can live to see another day.
While "Firefly" focuses on bringing the classic western into the space age, it still shares similarities with "Star Trek," including the exploration of different parts of the galaxy and finding ways to stop villains and the oppressive Alliance. The crew's renegade tendencies could also be likened to that of "Star Trek's" Section 31 team, which is known to bend the rules in order to save the day. "Firefly" premiered in 2002 and gained a loyal fanbase despite only lasting one season. However, fans would receive new material in the form of the 2005 film "Serenity," which gave fans an ending that needs to be explained in order to understand the whole picture.
Resident Alien
Adjusting to a new neighborhood is not always easy, especially when Earth is not your home planet. However, it's the journey that one alien embarks on in "Resident Alien," and he's doing it all in the hopes that he can complete his mission to kill all humans. The hit Syfy show follows the extraterrestrial who is disguised as Doctor Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) as tries to gain the trust of humans in the small town of Patience, Colorado. Of course, his profession makes him an in-demand resident who is called upon to help solve murders, allowing the sci-fi show to cross paths with the mystery genre.
The show's zany premise is perfect for fans of the "Star Trek" franchise who are looking for an out-of-this-world brand of comedy and mystery. Tudyk has become a staple of the sci-fi genre since appearing as Hoban "Wash" Washburne on "Firefly," and his delightfully awkward performance as Doctor Vanderspeigle solidifies his place in the genre.
Battlestar Galactica
The idea that life here began out there, far across the universe, and it's all thanks to several tribes, with some humans still living amongst the stars. It's the story that sets up the entire universe of "Battlestar Galactica." The hit 1978 series is its own unique blend of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" that explores the seventh millennium as Commander Adama (Lorne Greene) leads the search for Earth. The journey to find the legendary planet and the thirteenth tribe of humanity begins in the aftermath of an attack that destroys most of humankind. It was a journey that caught plenty of attention as the show won two Primetime Emmy Awards.
Despite the success, the journey was short lived for viewers in the 1970s because the show only lasted one season, but it still gained its own loyal fanbase. The one-season space opera would soon become its own franchise with plenty of installments that when watched in the correct order make for some super fun viewing for any sci-fi fan.
Under the Dome
The small town of Chester's Mill, Maine just got a whole lot smaller. "Under the Dome" is the TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel which follows the residents as they figure out how to escape a dome that has engulfed their home. Their hope for outside help is dwindling as they realize that no one can crack the dome. It's a problem that could prove deadly as extra reinforcements from the outside cannot help those on the inside. People who were not in town when the dome appeared can't reach their loved ones either, leading to growing frustration. Now, the people who are stuck must put their skills together to help the town thrive as they search for a way to crack the mysterious veil.
"Under the Dome" lasted for three seasons on CBS. It boasts the acting talents of Britt Robertson, from "Tomorrowland" and "The Longest Ride," and Dean Norris, who many will recognize from his time as Hank Schrader on "Breaking Bad."
Ghosts
It's the series that proves that there is plenty to explore in the afterlife, even for those who have been dead for hundreds of years. The hilarious show first appeared on the BBC in 2019 and delves into the lives of a couple who learn to co-exist with ghosts who inhabit their country home. A version of the show would premiere on CBS in 2021 with a storyline following ghosts residing in a Hudson Valley estate inherited by Samantha (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). The ghosts inhabit their respective properties because these are the places where they died, and that means most of them cannot leave.
While it's not a traditional sci-fi series, "Ghosts" has a lot in common with the "Star Trek" franchise. Like the crew of the USS Enterprise, the ghosts are exploring their plane of existence, and they are constantly discovering new things about the afterlife. Each household of ghosts make up their own crew that help each other to problem solve their way out of plenty of situations. It all creates a comedy that will leave "Star Trek" fans in stitches.