15 Best TV Shows Like Bridgerton
The period piece romantic drama genre was completely revitalized by the Netflix original series "Bridgerton." Adapting Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, "Bridgerton" mixes high society sophistication with steamy romance featuring its growing ensemble of memorable characters. And as fans watch Netflix's expansive universe of "Bridgerton" shows, there are plenty of similar historical dramas to help them tide over the wait. These range from shows accurately exploring British history to series taking advantage of the archetypal backdrop from more stylized stories, like "Bridgerton" itself.
Each of these shows is thematically similar to "Bridgerton," beyond the trappings of historical British aristocracy in their own way. Some capture the drama of living among the English bourgeois while others focus on the bodice-ripping love stories that make "Bridgerton" so enticing. Whether you're in it for the torrid affairs or the historical trappings, there is a period piece drama for everyone. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Bridgerton."
The Tudors
Boasting an all-star cast of Irish and British actors, "The Tudors" covers the life and times of 16th-century English King Henry VIII. Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the temperamental English regent, "The Tudors" has Henry become obsessed with conceiving a male heir. As Henry goes through a number of wives in his fruitless quest to conceive a son, he also mercilessly crushes any perceived threats to his rule. Henry's reign is marked by the Reformation spreading into England and renewed hostilities against France, with Henry increasingly concerned over his own age and health.
Backed by a smoldering performance from Meyers, "The Tudors" relies largely on the sensuality and romantic intrigue surrounding Henry and his many wives and liaisons. The show also rightfully made a star of Natalie Dormer, years before she joined "Game of Thrones," thanks to her sexy performance as Henry's second wife Anne Boleyn. More than just erotic for sensationalism's sake, "The Tudors" also features plenty of courtly intrigue as Henry tries to root out disloyalty among his close associates. One of the sexier historical dramas on this list, "The Tudors" will thrill "Bridgerton" fans looking for more lethal stakes.
Downton Abbey
The historical drama that completely revitalized the genre years before "Bridgerton," "Downton Abbey" premiered in 2010 and ran for six seasons. The show's primary focus is the Crawley family, an English aristocratic family living in Yorkshire in the early 20th century. As the family has no male heirs, the eldest daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) looks for a suitable suitor to maintain her family's interests. Over the course of the series, the Crawley estate is impacted by the sinking of the Titanic, the onset of World War I, and the spread of the Spanish flu.
Throughout whatever social turmoil or societal faux pas, "Downton Abbey" maintains a consistency in quality and tone, almost to a serene effect. Everyone inhabits their roles gracefully, while Maggie Smith is acerbically sublime as the matronly Countess Violet. "Downton Abbey" went on to produce three theatrical films after the series, continuing its fan-favorite story. Inspiring countless imitators, "Downton Abbey" remains the gold standard for the genre over a decade since its debut.
The White Queen
The first in a trilogy of limited series, "The White Queen" delves into the 15th-century War of the Roses, a civil war that devastated England for over 30 years. Rebecca Ferguson plays Elizabeth Woodville, the Queen of England after she privately marries King Edward IV (Max Irons) in the premiere episode. The prolonged battle for the throne puts Elizabeth at risk, with the defiant queen turning to dark magic to maintain power. Among Elizabeth's rivals is Anne Neville (Faye Marsay), Queen of the House of York through her marriage to King Richard III (Aneurin Barnard).
Rebecca Ferguson delivers a wickedly devilish performance as Elizabeth while keeping sympathetic sight of the humanity of such a manipulative character. As for the show itself, "The White Queen" is never overly worried about historical accuracy; instead, it goes all-in on the sensual and violent possibilities of its story. In adapting Philippa Gregory's historical novels, the show provides a uniquely female perspective on the War of the Roses, with its main characters steering the conflict behind the scenes. Running for 10 episodes, "The White Queen" moves quickly, offering the audience a brief chance to breathe before plunging into the next royal crisis.
Reign
Cross-border royal intrigue throughout 16th-century Europe is the focus of the CW historical drama "Reign." The show loosely depicts the life of Mary Stuart, widely known as Mary, Queen of Scots, played by Adelaide Kane. The series opens with Mary preparing for her arranged marriage to French Crown Prince Francis II (Toby Regbo), with their nuptials facing ominous scrutiny. This internal instability threatens Mary's livelihood, as well as her mounting rivalry with English monarch Queen Elizabeth I (Rachel Skarsten). Returning to Scotland, the feud between Mary and Elizabeth comes to a head, with the fate of Britain hanging in the balance.
With shows like "Riverdale" and "The Vampire Diaries," The CW had become known for its extensive library of teen and young adult dramas. "Reign" takes those sensibilities and successfully plants them into a period piece drama with regal implications. All the illicit love affairs and personal betrayals commonplace in CW shows are here but within the context of 16th-century France and England. This odd juxtaposition works and works well, making "Reign" one of the CW's most unique and effective shows.
Outlander
Author Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" novel series was adapted into a successful television show in 2014. Compared to other historical dramas, this story has a fantasy twist, with World War II nurse Claire Randall (Catriona Balfe) magically transported to 1740s Scotland. Claire meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Highlander embroiled in the Jacobite rebellion against the British. As the uprising grows increasingly violent, Claire and Jamie's time-bending romance relocates to North America as it descends into its own war against Britain.
"Outlander" is a show that readily defies genre, neither wholly embracing fantasy romance escapism nor a routine historical drama. Despite its time-traveling premise, the series is grounded in a genuine sense of perilous stakes and mature emotion, particularly between Balfe and Heughan. And even as the show changes scenery, especially in its early seasons, the dark themes and sense of mystery remain. "Outlander" is a wholly unique show both in premise and execution, and it's one of television's most consistently solid viewing experiences.
Poldark
After appearing in "The Hobbit" trilogy, Aidan Turner starred in the British historical drama "Poldark," adapting author Winston Graham's novel series. Turner plays Ross Poldark, a veteran of the American Revolutionary War who returns to find his family's English estate in shambles in the wake of his father's death. Poldark works to pay off his late father's outstanding debts and rebuild his estate, joined by his maid Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson). Poldark and Demelza quickly fall in love, attracting heightened attention from the local community, while the shadow of war with France looms over England.
Relatively faithful to Graham's novels, "Poldark" thrives with its strong chemistry between Turner and Tomlinson. The cross-class love affair between Poldark and Demelza makes up the emotional core of the entire series as their romance grows and survives various external and internal challenges. The show also takes advantage of its location filming in the English countryside, providing a sweeping backdrop that enhances the series. Unabashedly classic in its romance, "Poldark" is an immersive portrait of the 18th century at a tumultuous time in English history.
The Royals
Scandals and controversy surrounding the British family haven't diminished over time and that axiom drives the series "The Royals." Elizabeth Hurley stars as Queen Helena Henstridge, whose twin children Liam (William Moseley) and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) enjoy a hard-partying life of privilege. The family is rocked by several untimely deaths, however, increasing the spotlight on them as they're moved up in the line for the throne. As Helena tries to manage the public's perception of her and her family, her children's scandalous lifestyles threaten to upend their royal legitimacy.
"The Royals" has all the young adult soap opera shenanigans that one would expect from "Gossip Girl" or "The O.C." framed against a regal backdrop. For those looking for steamy antics and ludicrous plot twists, without any sense of subtlety, the show delivered across its three seasons. On some level, "The Royals" knows exactly what it is and embraces it with trashy aplomb, keeping audiences on their toes just enough to get them coming back for more.
Victoria
While sci-fi fans may best know Jenna Coleman for her role as "Doctor Who" companion Clara Oswald, she has starred in a number of critically acclaimed historical dramas. The best of these, to date, is "Victoria," with Coleman starring as 19th-century British monarch Queen Victoria, which ran for three seasons. After claiming the throne in 1837 at the age of 18, Victoria courts and marries Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) of Germany shortly thereafter. Subsequent seasons explore how Queen Victoria addresses various domestic and international crises, including the war in Afghanistan and widespread famine in Ireland.
The emotional bedrock of "Victoria" is the romance between Victoria and Albert, with Coleman and Hughes delivering on that vaunted expectation. The show improves upon this as it progresses, while significantly raising the stakes by the second, more geopolitically oriented season. Coleman, especially, grows into the role of Queen Victoria beautifully, with the young regent's innocence evolving into steely-eyed determination. If "The Crown" examines the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, "Victoria" does the same for Queen Victoria, albeit from the perspective of a mature love story.
The Crown
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving from 1952 till her death in 2022. Elizabeth's life and times are the subject of "The Crown," starting with her final years as a princess and her courtship of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. As Elizabeth claims the throne and raises a family with Philip, the United Kingdom faces turbulent changes, affecting the role of the royal family. Subsequent seasons rotate returning characters to reflect their advancing age in the 20th century, with Elizabeth and her family enduring ups and downs in the public eye.
"The Crown" starts out as a royal romance before progressing to a more scandal-fueled saga surrounding Elizabeth and Philip's children. As the show moves beyond the regent couple, "The Crown" also brings in more historical figures and royal outsiders, providing a wider look at Britain in the 20th century. Throughout the entire ordeal that her family weathers, the series wisely keeps its focus on Elizabeth, with each actor playing the late queen masterfully making the role their own. One of the best historical dramas produced by Netflix, "The Crown" successfully reinvents itself every season.
Harlots
If "Bridgerton" is deliberate in how it employs its period piece sex appeal, the ITV/Hulu original series "Harlots" goes for broke in bringing it front and center. Inspired by historian Hallie Rubenhold's book "The Covent Garden Ladies," "Harlots" is set in 1760s London. Brothel proprietor Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) looks to make a fortune with her illicit business, including putting her daughters to work for her. This places her against rival brothel owner Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), Margaret's former madam who doesn't want another business encroaching on her clientele.
Yes, "Harlots" trades heavily on the unabashed sensuality driving its core premise, but it also weaves a salacious tale of family and business. Morton and Manville chew the historical drama scenery with visible glee, letting in audiences on the clear fun that they're having. The campy proceedings only escalate with each subsequent season, raising the stakes with every dangerous liaison. Leaving modesty and social graces at the door, "Harlots" delivers exactly what viewers are expecting and then some.
The White Princess
Picking up immediately from "The White Queen," the 2017 sequel series "The White Princess" explores the fragile peace after the War of the Roses. At the center of this armistice is the newlywed couple King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy) and Queen Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer). As Elizabeth and Henry overcome their mutual distrust for one another and learn to care for each other, they endure the machinations of their families to control England. This leads them to question their true loyalties as they reassert their shared destiny and rule over the country.
So much of "The White Princess" relies on Comer and Collins-Levy and, fortunately, both lead actors deliver on these expectations. The limited series is perfectly accessible for those who haven't watched "The White Queen," with this adaptation of Philippa Gregory's novel series serving as a fresh starting point. Whereas the preceding series moved at a breakneck pace, "The White Princess" takes its time to really dig into the ugly family feud at the heart of its story. Easily one of Jodie Comer's best performances, "The White Princess" is a solid, sordid royal drama done pitch perfectly.
Vanity Fair (2018)
William Makepeace Thackeray's 1848 novel "Vanity Fair" is an important touchstone of 19th-century English literature, providing a clear portrait of the era's high society. The novel was adapted into a limited series in 2018, starring "House of the Dragon" actor Olivia Cooke years before she joined that show. Cooke plays Becky Sharp, a rebellious young woman who moves in with her friend Amelia Sedley (Claudia Jessie). Through guile and charm, Becky climbs the social ladder, often by seducing older, well-to-do gentlemen.
Cooke brings a fiery charisma to her performance as Becky Sharp, just as captivating to viewers as those the character manipulates. Though keeping in line with Thackeray's literary source material, this adaptation of "Vanity Fair" feels timelessly relatable to modern audiences. Just like the novel, the series is a reminder that not every period piece protagonist is a noble character, but no less entertaining to watch. In her stellar portrayal, Cooke pulls off that tricky balance beautifully, making Becky a fascinating, but constantly conniving, main character.
Sanditon
Enormously influential Regency era author Jane Austen's unfinished story "Sanditon" was adapted into a television series of the same name in 2019. The show is set in the eponymous coastal English town in the 19th century, with protagonist Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) relocating there by accident. She finds herself entertaining several suitors as the town repositions itself to match the social change sweeping Great Britain. Charlotte's free-spirited lifestyle brings new energy into the community as it gradually begins to reverse its diminishing fortunes.
"Sanditon" is one of the more overlooked and underrated Jane Austen adaptations, especially considering Austen herself died before she could finish the story. The show takes advantage of its cozy coastal setting while Williams and Theo James, playing the handsome Sidney Parker, play off each other well. Unlike a lot of Austen adaptations, "Sanditon" isn't afraid to dial up the sexuality of its romance, something "Bridgerton" fans are sure to enjoy. Running for three seasons, "Sanditon" gets better with every subsequent season as it puts its own distinct spin on the source material.
Belgravia
After creating "Downton Abbey," Julian Fellowes adapted his own 2016 novel "Belgravia" into a television series of the same name in 2020. Starting during the Napoleonic Wars in the early 19th century, socialite couple James (Philip Glenister) and Anne Trenchard (Tamsin Greig) are left shaken by the loss of their daughter. The Trenchards relocate to the Belgravia region, along with the Bellasis family, whom their daughter had married into just prior to her death. This leads to shocking revelations between the two families surrounding their children and its implications surrounding the Bellasis family estate.
"Belgravia" is a show fueled by mystery and shifting secrets, both crueler and deadlier than anything "Downton Abbey" ever offered. What brings together the Trenchard and Bellasis families is more of a liability than something to be celebrated, heightening the intrigue. Rather than being fussy over prim and proper behavior, "Belgravia" has all the sordid romance and familial black sheep to up the ante. "Belgravia" was followed by a continuation series, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter," in 2024, keeping the swirling period piece family drama going deeper into the 19th century.
The Gilded Age
Not all period piece dramas need to take place in Great Britain or the rest of Europe, as proven by "The Gilded Age." The HBO original series is set in 1880s New York City as the Russell family comes into new wealth through the business activities of patriarch George Russell (Morgan Spector). This puts them at odds with their neighbors, the van Rhijn-Brook family, a generationally affluent clan who looks down condescendingly on new money. More than just focusing on Manhattan high society, "The Gilded Age" expands to the working class struggling to get by around these powerful families.
"The Gilded Age" is, effectively, a fresh take on Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities," showing two very different social strata within the same setting. Inspired by real-life historical figures from the era, the show thrives on the petty rivalries between its rich families. Carrie Coon delivers a consistently solid performance on "The Gilded Age" as Bertha Russell, George's wife from more modest beginnings. She and Spector make a formidable husband-wife duo that makes "The Gilded Age" extraordinarily compelling to watch.