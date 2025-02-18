The period piece romantic drama genre was completely revitalized by the Netflix original series "Bridgerton." Adapting Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, "Bridgerton" mixes high society sophistication with steamy romance featuring its growing ensemble of memorable characters. And as fans watch Netflix's expansive universe of "Bridgerton" shows, there are plenty of similar historical dramas to help them tide over the wait. These range from shows accurately exploring British history to series taking advantage of the archetypal backdrop from more stylized stories, like "Bridgerton" itself.

Each of these shows is thematically similar to "Bridgerton," beyond the trappings of historical British aristocracy in their own way. Some capture the drama of living among the English bourgeois while others focus on the bodice-ripping love stories that make "Bridgerton" so enticing. Whether you're in it for the torrid affairs or the historical trappings, there is a period piece drama for everyone. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Bridgerton."