Two Of Maggie Smith's Best Performances Came In Underseen Classics

Like most people without easy access to the West End and Broadway, I did not get the full measure of Dame Maggie Smith's genius as a performer. This is true of many great actors who found their way to film and television from the boards, and it is why I am often reluctant to enter arguments over or make lists ranking the greatest actors of all time. Theatrical performance requires a flexing of radically different muscles; you must fill the space, or recede from it, or mingle harmoniously within it without the emotive aid of close-ups and cutting. And you must play each role every night for weeks upon weeks (upon weeks should the show become a hit) while remaining in moments that cannot be manufactured – because an astute audience (and they'd better be good and goddamn astute given what they're paying to see a show in either of the aforementioned locales) knows when you're faking it. You may pretend, but you cannot lie.

So I wince when I see lists of "greatest living actors" that routinely elide Cherry Jones, whose Tony Award-winning performances in the 1995 Broadway revival of Ruth and Augustus Goetz's "The Heiress" and the 2005 original Broadway run of John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt" are the stuff of theatrical legend. I was fortunate enough to see Jones in a 2000 revival of Eugene O'Neill's "A Moon for the Misbegotten," and "life-altering" is not an overstatement. Show most people a photo of Jones, and, through no fault of their own, they'll likely identify her as the president on Fox's "24."

And I cringe just a little when I exclaim that Maggie Smith was one of the greatest actors of her generation because I'm going on two magnificent lead performances in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" and "Travels with My Aunt," a slew of supporting turns in movies over the last 60-plus years and what little I watched of her on "Downton Abbey" (I tapped out early on because I think Julian Fellowes is a lousy writer who traffics in the shallowest kind of anglophilia). If I'm being honest with myself, I'm factoring in a lot of work I've never seen to place her in the same league as Meryl Streep, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Thompson.