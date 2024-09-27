Maggie Smith, Legendary Actress And Harry Potter And Downton Abbey Star, Has Died At 89

One of the world's most beloved and distinguished actresses, Dame Maggie Smith, has passed away at the age of 89. While modern audiences know her best as a wise, poison-tongued woman from two major British franchises, she has been charming audiences for the better part of eight decades. Sadly, Smith's publicist reports (via AP) that Smith has passed away. Smith is survived by five grandchildren and her two sons, English actors Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

Smith is best known for being a core part of millennials' childhood as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" franchise — on set, she despised the hats and is said to have had a scary reputation. Later, she earned critical acclaim as Violet, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the wildly popular "Downton Abbey" series and its two feature films, though she grew tired of the fame it brought her. For the audiences, in both roles, Smith radiated warmth, whilst playing characters with sharp tongues and even sharper wit.

But beyond the roles that have solidified her cultural capital on an international level, Smith has long been a cinematic treasure. Across her storied career, the actress earned acclaim and accolades, including five BAFTAs, four Emmys, two Oscars, and a Tony Award. For her contributions to the arts, Smith was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 and a Companion of Honour in 2014 for services to drama.