Wicked Doesn't Have An Intermission But Its Producer Really Wanted One

Longform storytelling is a richly rewarding experience when done right. As so many fans of "peak"/prestige TV know, there's no greater high when an hours-long (or decades-long depending on how it's being viewed) narrative sticks the landing. The same goes for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as far as the Infinity Saga is concerned. While long-form stories are as popular now as ever, one particular aspect of it seems to be frowned upon: the long-form movie. On paper, this shouldn't be the case — the continued popularity of Broadway plays and musicals means that audiences will still show up for and sit through a single long night of entertainment and that the vintage presentation of a multi-act story separated by an intermission interval only serves to make the experience richer.

Sadly, too many cinemagoing audiences have been trained to view movies that stretch over a certain length to be unworthy of their time. There are many culprits for this — bloated blockbusters, uncomfortable movie theater environments, smartphone addiction, social media discourse — but perhaps one of the least discussed is the way that Hollywood is far more interested in manufacturing a franchise rather than presenting a complete, unique cinema experience. That's what's happened in the case of "Wicked" (aka "Wicked: Part One," as per its on-screen title) and the upcoming "Wicked: For Good," which is a "Part Two" in all but title, lest audiences be reminded that they didn't get the full story the first time around.

As it happens, this writer is not the only one who was hoping to see "Wicked" buck the trend and help the long-form movie (with intermission) make a comeback. Earlier this month, "Wicked" producer Marc Platt spoke at the Producers Guild of America Nominees Breakfast and made the revelation that a full-length version of "Wicked" with an intermission included was at one point on the table before being scrapped in favor of this current release plan.