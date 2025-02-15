Why Wicked's Songs Weren't Nominated At The Oscars

"Wicked," the hit film based on the Broadway music of the same name (which is itself a loose adaptation of the 1995 book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire, which itself is a twist on L. Frank Baum's "Oz" books and the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz") has garnered a lot of love from audiences and critics alike. While our own review found it a bit messy, the majority of critics appreciated the bright, bold Broadway adaptation, praising the performances of stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in particular. They both act and sing their hearts out as Glinda (the "Good Witch") and Elphaba (the "Wicked Witch of the West") respectively, which led some fans to be completely shocked when they checked the Oscar nomination announcements and saw that "Wicked" had not been nominated for either Best Original Song or Best Original Score.

"Wicked" did nab four nominations, for Best Actress for Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, Best Film Editing, and the coveted Best Picture award, so it's not like Academy voters ignored the movie entirely. It turns out there's a good reason that "Wicked" didn't get any music nominations, and it's because the song and score aren't exactly original to the movie.