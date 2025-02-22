Jerry Seinfeld's Two Favorite Seinfeld Episodes Are Perfect

Seinfeld explained that "The Rye" was really important to himself and the rest of the cast because they filmed it at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles — something that made them all feel like they had really hit the big time. In his own words:

"We hadn't felt like a real TV show, the early years of the TV show were not successful. We had this idea of a Marble Rye and we had to shoot it in an outdoor set, and this was a very expensive thing to do, it's like a movie place there at Paramount in LA. Their standing set for New York looks exactly like it, and we thought '[T]his is where the ADULT shows are, the REAL shows like 'Murphy Brown.” We felt like we were a weird little orphan show. So that was a big deal for us. And that was very exciting, we were up all night shooting it on the set of [P]aramount and it was very exciting."

"Seinfeld" first started becoming a real hit around Season 4, but it's understandable that shows that have hit their stride still need a moment to catch on before they're granted bigger budgets. By Season 7, however, the folks at NBC were able to really give Jerry and the gang a chance to go big with their ideas.

Seinfeld's joy on set was apparently rather contagious, and there are stories from the DVD extras for the series about him starting a snowball fight with the cast and crew using the fake snow. Though Seinfeld's character was inspired partially by series creator and perpetual curmudgeon Larry David, it sounds like the real Seinfeld was willing to let loose a little, leading to an episode that feels like something special. The other episode that Seinfeld loves, however, is a little more in line with the pettiness we know and love from his fictional counterpart.