Jason Alexander's Favorite Seinfeld Moment As George Makes Total Sense

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Red Dot" (December 11, 1991), George (Jason Alexander) bemoans the fact that he's out of work. Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) manages to secure him a gig at a publishing firm, for which he is entirely grateful. While working at the firm, George hits it off with a woman named Evie (Bridget Sienna) who works on the building's janitorial staff. George and Evie almost instantly instigate a torrid love affair, and they begin regularly copulating on George's desk after hours. The affair, it should be noted, is not permitted by management; it's uncouth for employees to sleep with the janitorial staff and vice versa.

George, of course, is busted. Mr. Lippman (Richard Fancy), upon learning of the affair, calls George into his office for a dressing down and a clean termination. When confronted with his relationship, George, not really missing a beat, good-naturedly asks Mr. Lippman if what he was doing was against the rules. "Was that wrong? Should I not've done that?" he asks. George points out that he's worked in offices where interoffice coupling is common. "I gotta plead ignorance on this thing," he says. He had no idea "that sort of thing was frowned upon." George's feigned ignorance doesn't save him, however. Mr. Lippman fires him immediately.

In a 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Alexander declared that single moment as his favorite. Of all the moments on "Seinfeld" where the callow George really showed his true colors, the "Was that wrong?" moment in "The Red Dot" was the most honest. George, like all four leads of "Seinfeld," was sniveling, neurotic, and petty. Alexander found "The Red Dot" to be the pettiest — and the best — George has ever been.