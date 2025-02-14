Captain America: Brave New World Refuses To Engage With Its Most Controversial Character

Spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World" follow.

Marvel Studios does not set out to court controversy, which makes "Captain America: Brave New World" such a puzzling film. Similar to previous TV series "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," the movie has a framework that seems inevitably political: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a Black man, has chosen to be Captain America, but finds himself at odds with his country and President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Then, the movie preemptively retreats from any message, saying we should trust our politicians, no matter how flawed they are, to follow their better angels in the end — an absurd theme for 2025. Compare how '70s "Captain America" comic writer Steve Englehart made then-President Richard Nixon into a super-villain at the height of the Watergate scandal. That took real conviction, the kind you'll never find in a four-quadrant blockbuster.

The biggest unforced error in "Brave New World" comes in a supporting character: Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas). In the film, Ruth is a CIA advisor to Ross and a former Black Widow. In the comics, though, she is a superhero called Sabra — who might as well be named "Captain Israel."

The movie reimagined Sabra to avoid touching the third rail that it brought itself dangerously close to. She's briefly said to be Israeli-born (as is Haas), but her nationality is basically a non-factor and she's not a representative of Israel in the film. "Brave New World" is playing the hits of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," so Ruth is there to fill-in the role of the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), the OG Black Widow.

Still, Marvel couldn't have timed Sabra's silver screen debut more poorly. The controversy over the Israeli government's destruction of Gaza (with bipartisan U.S. backing, it must be said), not to mention the deaths of journalists and aid workers, has sharply divided American opinion on the conflict.

"Captain America: Brave New World" was listed under Boycott, Sanctions, and Divestment (BDS), a protest movement seeking to end Israeli apartheid of the Palestinian people. Pro-Palestine protestors also attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Brave New World."

With this onscreen Sabra barely being tied to Israel, were the protests and boycott calls blown out of proportion? Not exactly, because Sabra can't be disentangled from the country she represents. Jewish-American journalist and comic critic Asher Elbein described Sabra as, "a perfect example of the perils of creating a flat nationalist hero as a fantasy stand-in for a very real, very ugly conflict."