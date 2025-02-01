12 Best Movies Like 2003's Thirteen

The 2003 indie drama "Thirteen" was widely acclaimed upon release while elevating the careers of filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke (who was paid just $13 for the job) and actors Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed. "Thirteen" was lauded for its searing, contemporary depiction of the lives of impressionable American teenagers. For those looking for movies tackling similar subject matter and themes, there is no shortage of teen coming-of-age dramas. From triumphs to tragedies, plenty of movies have explored the everyday life of American teenagers, both preceding "Thirteen" and released in the 2003 film's wake.

From dramedies to tonally uncompromising dramas, those pivotal teenage years are ripe for cinematic exploration. Even the comedies on this coming-of-age list don't shy away from the heavier parts of the teenage experience, including illegal drug use, mental health concerns, and teen pregnancy. Simply put, growing up can be a grueling ordeal, and these movies find the heartbreak and humor in less than ideal coming-of-age scenarios. Here are the 12 best movies like Catherine Hardwicke's 2013 film "Thirteen."