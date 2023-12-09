Natalie Portman Thinks Star Wars Fans Likely Overlooked A Key Part Of Her Performance

Natalie Portman was 16 years old when principal photography commenced on "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." She was a precocious talent capable of stealing scenes from Oscar winners like Al Pacino (in Michael Mann's "Heat") and Timothy Hutton (in Ted Demme's underrated "Beautiful Girls"), and now she was going to play the eventual mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in George Lucas' long-awaited, madly anticipated Prequel Trilogy. Career-wise, it was a part no actor her age could afford to turn down. The first film's blockbuster success was preordained; her image would be projected on movie screens all over the world, thus making her a global superstar.

There was just one problem: Lucas hadn't directed a movie in 22 years and wasn't keen on dealing with actors. He offered the helm on "The Phantom Menace" to Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Ron Howard, and asked playwright David Hare if he'd handle the performance aspect of the production (basically as a glorified acting coach). He ultimately decided to work with the actors, which wasn't a problem for seasoned thespians like Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, and Ian McDiarmid. They understood the pulpy assignment, and could essentially direct themselves. Portman (and, especially, her eight-year-old co-star Jake Lloyd) were still learning the craft. They needed guidance, and it is painfully obvious from what we see onscreen that they were utterly asea (though Lucas' clunky dialogue did them no favors).

The natural, tomboy charm Portman brought to "Beautiful Girls" is barely in evidence in her scenes as Padme. Yes, the role is underwritten (and would remain so throughout the Prequel Trilogy), but she just feels uncomfortable. Interestingly, she's more convincing once she's in her regal getup as Queen Amidala. And according to Portman, there's an excellent reason for this.