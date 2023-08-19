Catherine Hardwicke Was Paid Just $3 For Directing Thirteen, But It Was Worth It

The life of a movie director isn't all glamour and red carpets. Getting movies made, particularly personal stories or passion projects, can be exceedingly difficult. Then if the movie fails to turn a profit, the director will be left more precarious and with fewer doors open than before. Oftentimes, directors will make compromises to get their movies realized — particularly financial compromises. Catherine Hardwicke, in a recent interview with Yahoo News, detailed her struggles to make her debut "Thirteen."

The film is about two (you guessed it) 13-year-old delinquents, Tracy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Evie (Nikki Reed). According to Hardwicke, the characters' ages and the sensual subject matter meant no studio would touch it: "Every financier said, 'No, we can't make it. How could we make a movie that's gonna be R-rated with an unknown 13-year-old girl in the lead?'"

"Thirteen" was ultimately shot for $2 million (raised by Hardwicke herself with independent equity) over 24 days. Hardwicke used her own possessions for props and costuming. The handheld cameras add to the aesthetic but were likely a cost-saving measure too. How much did Hardwicke herself earn? $3 — no, no zeros missing.

Hardwicke has mentioned her paltry pay before to Refinery29, which published a making-of feature about "Thirteen" in 2018 for the film's 15th anniversary. With that $3 figure, it might seem like Hardwicke made the movie purely for passion, but that's really not true. Finances can be deceiving in the movie business and Hardwicke used "Thirteen" as a career launcher.