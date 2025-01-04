10 Best Movies Set In Florida, Ranked

When it comes to sunshine, tans, and crystal-clear waters, it's hard to beat Florida. With consistently warm weather, vibrant colors, and a bustling nightlife, the Sunshine State — particularly Miami — offers plenty to admire. It remains a top destination for beachgoers looking to unwind and soak up the laid-back atmosphere.

Hollywood has long taken notice of Florida's exemplary conditions, consistently using the state's magnetic glow as a backdrop for countless films. Many of these movies have achieved monumental success. But what are the 10 best movies set in the state? We're glad you asked! We've compiled a list of our favorite films that not only take place in Florida but often make the state a central figure in the story.

Keep in mind, these aren't just movies shot in Florida, like, say, Harold Ramis' "Caddyshack." Each film on this list is set in or around the Sunshine State, using its unique character to enhance the narrative.