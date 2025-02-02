Where Was Aubrey Plaza's My Old Ass Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

One of the weird things about growing up is that no matter where we do it, certain experiences are nearly universal. Nervousness about leaving home for the first time, the butterflies of early romances, and familial friction are things almost every teen experiences, but how they experience them can be wildly different. One big factor in how we experience growing up is where we grow up, and that's why some of the best coming-of-age films focus on their locations. From Greta Gerwig's portrait of Sacramento in her 2017 film "Lady Bird" to John Carney's musical take on 1980s Ireland in his 2016 film "Sing Street," location can play a major role in great coming-of-age stories.

Writer and director Megan Park's 2024 coming-of-age dramedy "My Old Ass" is not only a great story about love, loss, and growing up, but it's also an absolutely beautiful look at some of the more scenic parts of Ontario, Canada. It follows a young woman named Elliott (Maisy Stella) as she prepares to leave her parents' cranberry farm and the small town she grew up in for college in the big city of Toronto. One night during a mushroom trip with her friends, Elliott meets her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza), leading her to question her future in big ways, and it's all set against some truly stunning backgrounds.