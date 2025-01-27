The 10 Worst Lines Of Dialogue In Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Season 2's "Resurrection Day" contains some of "Yellowstone's" wildest moments, including the scene where Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) tells Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) about the time he blew all of his money on gravestones and having his father's bones dug up so he could throw them out of a car window. However, the episode also features some cringeworthy words of wisdom from family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose philosophical monologues are more comedic than enlightening.

In this one, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is feeling borderline suicidal and wracked with guilt after betraying his family and murdering a journalist he spilled some dirt to. This prompts a conversation with John, who says to his adopted son, "Your grandfather used to say you can't fix a broken wagon wheel, but you can use the parts to make a new one." Cue an emotional musical score and powerful heart-to-heart between the father and son.

Granted, John's advice promotes the idea that people can get their lives back on track after experiencing setbacks, and that's something we can all learn from. Still, the corny wagon metaphor proves that "Yellowstone" really is a cowboy soap opera sometimes.