Taylor Sheridan Broke One Of His Biggest Rules With The Yellowstone Universe

It isn't uncommon for creatives to give themselves roles in their own projects. Quentin Tarantino has appeared in several of his directorial efforts, Donald Glover leads the ensemble on "Atlanta," and Jason Sudeikis is the leading man on "Ted Lasso." Continuing the trend, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan cast himself as Travis Wheatley in the hit neo-Western series, but that wasn't his original plan.

Back in 2016, Sheridan discussed his transition from acting to writing and directing in an interview with Uproxx. The creator revealed that he had no intention of casting himself in any of his projects, saying, "There are a number of people who have done that. I don't want to be one of those guys." Then "Yellowstone" season 1 arrived, and he went back on his word by debuting his character in the "Coming Home" episode. The rest is history.

Not only did Sheridan break his promise, but he also might've made "Yellowstone" worse as a result. In fact, some fans argue that Sheridan ruined "Yellowstone" toward the end, claiming that he made the once-loved series all about him. That viewpoint may be a tad far-fetched, but his role certainly increased in ridiculous ways at times, though his initial reason for acting in the series was understandable.