The Worst Episode Of Yellowstone, According To IMDb

When the OG "Yellowstone" ended its run on December 15, 2024 (there are still miniseries and spinoffs either continuing or yet to debut), there was a vigorous discussion amongst fans as to whether creator Taylor Sheridan had done justice to the Dutton saga he'd been telling with little-to-no assistance in the writing department over five seasons. That this main run of "Yellowstone" was his model train set to construct, expand and, if he so chose, destroy didn't seem to worry longtime viewers of the series. Sure, they followed the off-screen drama, and weren't terribly thrilled when Kevin Costner's protagonist-to-a-point was assassinated, but for the most part they just wanted to see an ultra-sudsy yarn, compellingly told, brought to a satisfying conclusion. And they trusted that, above all, Sheridan wanted that, too.

To his credit, Sheridan seemed to know what his fanbase wanted. Just look at the IMDb ratings and the fact that the "Yellowstone" franchise seems as strong as ever. They might not have got precisely what they wanted all the time, but, to cite the Rolling Stones, they generally got what they needed. Did he ever lose them? He came close. And judging from those IMDb numbers, he got out when the getting was good (while leaving plenty of questions unanswered).