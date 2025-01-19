The 15 Best Movies You Can Watch On YouTube For Free
We live in an era of streaming services with enough content to satisfy viewers for at least five lifetimes. Unfortunately, the content is spread across different platforms, each requiring monthly fees that can add up to hundreds of dollars if you're not careful.
(In Morpheus's voice) What if we told you there was a free way to watch many of your favorite movies? Well, there is. YouTube comes chock full of blockbuster movies, all available for the same price as a smile. That's right, gratis. Gratuit. Grátis. Kostenlos. In short, free.
Of course, the caveat is you might feel overwhelmed with over 200 films to choose from. Luckily, we've assembled a stellar list of the 15 best movies you can watch on YouTube for free, which should help pare down your Friday night options or, at the very least, help steer you down the right course.
Airplane! (1980)
The crème de la crème of Hollywood parodies, 1980's "Airplane!" takes a right hook to those cheesy, melodramatic disaster movies that dominated the 1970s, resulting in an absurd 90-minute romp that still tickles the funny bone today. Largely takings its cues from 1957's "Zero Hour," this Jim Abrams/David Zucker/Jerry Zucker production chronicles Trans American Flight 209's wild journey from Los Angeles to Chicago on a night when the crew and several passengers experience food poisoning, requiring ex-fighter pilot Ted Striker (Robert Hays) to assume command of the plane.
Even if you've never seen "Airplane!," chances are you're at least aware of classic lines like, "Of course I'm serious, and don't call me Shirley," or "Looks like I picked the wrong day to stop sniffing glue," delivered with deadpan perfection by the late, great Leslie Nielsen and Lloyd Bridges (respectively); or the inflatable autopilot, the Jive-talking passengers, Ted's drinking problem, or Peter Graves' deeply inappropriate Captain Clarence Oveur, who asks a young boy if he's "ever seen a grown man naked." It's a classic comedy that inspired a slew of imitators, and it paved the way for the "Naked Gun" series and its upcoming Liam Neeson-led remake.
The Great Escape (1963)
An all-star cast headlines this thrilling John Sturges production loosely based on a true story about a daring escape from a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Steve McQueen leads a massive ensemble that includes Hollywood icons such as James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, and Donald Pleasance. Together, they plot an audacious breakout, digging a tunnel beneath the camp to gain their freedom.
Once outside, the escapees face an even greater challenge: traversing German territory — a perilous journey that many will not survive. At 172 minutes, "The Great Escape" doesn't just tell a story; it immerses viewers in the tension and drama of the mission, giving each of its stars a chance to shine. And yes, McQueen's iconic motorcycle leap over those fences is worth the price of admission alone.
War movies are a dime a dozen, but "The Great Escape" stands out thanks to its meticulous devotion to character and its ability to make viewers relate with and ultimately empathize with these brave heroes.
Spartacus (1960)
Before Russell Crowe conquered Rome in Gladiator, Kirk Douglas' Spartacus reigned as the king of the sword-and-sandal epic. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, who took over the reins from Anthony Mann, this violent, gritty, yet endlessly watchable adventure dazzles with massive battles, gorgeous cinematography, and a stirring performance from Douglas that'll have you shouting, "I'm Spartacus!"
"Spartacus" earned six Academy Award nominations and won four: Best Supporting Actor (Peter Ustinov), Best Art Direction (Color), Best Cinematography (Color), and Best Costume Design (Color). It became an enormous box office success and contributed significantly to the popularity of the sword-and-sandal genre, paving the way for films like "El Cid," "Cleopatra," and "The Fall of the Roman Empire," among countless others. So, you might ask, which is better –- "Gladiator" or "Spartacus?" That's a tricky question to answer, but the fact that "Spartacus" stands toe-to-toe with Ridley Scott's classic despite a 40-year gap between both films speaks volumes about its impeccable quality.
Die Hard (1988)
John McTiernan's classic action bonanza, "Die Hard," sees Bruce Willis take on Alan Rickman atop a Los Angeles skyscraper on Christmas Eve. It's the ultimate one-man versus an army picture, featuring bravura performances, eye-popping stunts, and some of the best testosterone-fueled action ever put to film — no, really, it's that good.
When New York Police Department Detective John McClane (Willis) flies in to see his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) at Nakatomi Plaza, he finds himself neck-deep in terrorists led by the ruthless Hans Gruber (Rickman). Armed with nothing but his instincts, McClane must navigate the treacherous local with the aid of an LAPD sergeant (Reginald VelJohnson), eliminate his foes, save his wife, and wrap it all up before Christmas.
Honestly, if you haven't seen "Die Hard," or either of its first two entertaining sequels (the other two suck), do yourself a favor and remedy your situation pronto. "Die Hard" rocks and absolutely holds up against the slew of sequels and imitators that followed. Oh, and yes, it's a Christmas film. Yippee kay-yay motherf*****!
Dazed and Confused (1993)
In 1993, director Richard Linklater shone a spotlight on the late-'70s teen scene with "Dazed and Confused," delivering what is arguably one of the best and funniest films about adolescence ever made. Featuring an incredible cast of up-and-coming stars — including Matthew McConaughey (who got the gig through a chance meeting), Jason London, Cole Hauser, Milla Jovovich, Ben Affleck, and Parker Posey — Linklater perfectly captures the essence of youth: the freedom, frivolity, and recklessness that come hand-in-hand with the anxiety of looming adulthood.
Eschewing traditional storytelling techniques, "Dazed and Confused" adopts a loose, documentary-style approach, following its young protagonists through a wild night of drugs, sex, and rock and roll. While lessons are learned and lives are certainly changed, Linklater focuses more on the connections shared by this motley group of teens and the fleeting sense of freedom they experience before stepping into the next stage of life.
Hilarious, heartfelt, and set to a killer soundtrack, "Dazed and Confused" is must-see cinema.
Best in Show (2000)
"Best in Show" is the type of film you can pop in any day of the week, any time of the day, regardless of your mood, and it will instantly brighten your spirits. Directed by Christopher Guest with the same mockumentary style he employed on "Waiting for Guffman," this 2000 comedy follows the participants of the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show, highlighting their, um, eccentricities and rabid devotion to their furry pals.
A sprawling cast led by Eugene Levy (who also co-wrote), Catherine O'Hara, Parker Posey, and Jennifer Coolidge banter through a series of largely improvised sequences, revealing the darker truths lurking beneath their surface-level relationships. It all leads to the show itself, where Guest produces some of his best comedic work, aided by Fred Willard's hilariously inappropriate commentary. Chaos and mishaps ensue, relationships are tested, and in the end, we see the absurd lengths people will go to achieve an ounce of success.
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Wes Anderson utilizes stop-motion animation and an all-star voice cast to bring Roald Dahl's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" to vivid life and crafts a heartfelt, weird, hilarious adventure that sits comfortably alongside the filmmaker's best works.
Mr. Fox (George Clooney) dreams of a better life for himself and his family. When the opportunity arrives to move close to three farmers — Walt Boggis (Robin Hurlstone), Nate Bunce (Hugo Guinness), and Frank Bean (Michael Gambon) — Mr. Fox can't resist and quickly returns to his previous thieving ways. Naturally, his victims are none too happy with his actions and set out to destroy our hairy hero and his motley batch of critters.
Clever, quirky, and visually stunning, this whimsical tale earned solid reviews from critics and a tree full of award nominations. It may be too odd/dark for some, but those who enjoy Anderson's unique style are in for a treat. Co-starring Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson, among many others.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Leave it to Edgar Wright to turn the zombie genre on its head and simultaneously produce the best entry in the genre since, well, George A. Romero's "Dead" trilogy. Taking a more comedic approach to the standard blood-and-guts mayhem, Wright and co-writer Simon Pegg craft their story around Shaun (Pegg), a deadbeat electronics salesman dealing with a recent breakup. A sudden zombie outbreak throws Shaun's bland life into overdrive and forces him to make a stand in the local pub with his best friend, Ed (Nick Frost), and a wiley group of survivors.
Wright's energetic direction and well-honed sense of humor raise this hilarious comedy to extraordinary heights, while the zombie mayhem is snazzy enough to satisfy genre fans. "Shaun of the Dead" is the perfect movie for everyone, a whip-smart blend of horror, laughs, and just the right amount of heart. If you like this, look at the other two entries in Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy: "Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End."
American Hustle (2013)
Christian Bale, Amy Adams, a scene-stealing Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner, star in this zany, unpredictable crime-drama/dark comedy from controversial director David O. Russell. Together, Russell and his cohorts cast a magical spell about con artists with more twists than a pretzel factory. Bale and Adams star as Irving Rosenfeld and Sydney Prosser, two hustlers forced to make a deal with the FBI after getting caught during a scam. Working with Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), the couple must reel in bigger fish to earn their freedom but pay close attention because not everything is as it seems.
"American Hustle" has a playful, over-the-top energy, and Russell delights in placing his eccentric characters in increasingly absurd situations, often generating big laughs. However, like the director's previous efforts, namely "The Fighter" and "Silver Linings Playbook," the film knows when to play it straight, notably in how it handles political corruption. Wait til you get a load of Lawrence's dramatic rendition of Paul McCartney & Wings' "Live and Let Die," all the while cleaning her home. And if you liked that, then check out this deleted scene featuring the actress singing Santana's "Evil Ways."
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Chances are you've seen a variation of John Sturges' classic western "The Magnificent Seven," which was a remake of Akira Kurosawa's equally terrific "Seven Samurai." Be it "A Bug's Life," "Three Amigos!" or, heaven forbid, the recent Zack Snyder "Rebel Moon" saga, numerous pictures have borrowed or been influenced by the film's plot with varying degrees of success.
We'll happily return to the original 1960 epic that united superstars Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Horst Buchholz, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dexter, and James Coburn for a thrilling yarn about a group of cowboys hired to protect a small Mexican village from a gang of bandits.
Aided considerably by Elmer Bernstein's bombastic, Academy Award-nominated score, "The Magnificent Seven" perfectly combines laid-back charm and tense action with predictably strong performances from all involved. The film led to three sequels, a television series, and a 2016 remake starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt, and while none can match the original in terms of sheer bravado, they each have their charms and are certainly worth a look.
Trading Places (1983)
Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, and director John Landis teamed up for this 1983 comedy about two men from very different worlds — financially speaking — who switch places and get to see how the other half lives. It's a riotous romp stuffed with Landis' usual assortment of manic humor but also loaded with thought-provoking social commentary and a surprisingly smart finale.
Louis Winthrope III (Aykroyd) lives a privileged life as a commodities director at Duke & Duke. One day, his bosses (Don Amache and Ralph Bellamy) make a bet that involves tossing Winthrope into the streets, replacing him with a street hustler named Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy), and seeing if their characters change due to their new financial status. As Winthrope's life spirals out of control, forcing him to seek solace with a prostitute (Curtis), Valentine enjoys the sudden wealth and privileges suddenly thrust upon him, including a kindhearted butler (Denholm Elliott). Eventually, the pair catch onto the vile wager and turn the tables on the villains.
A massive box office success, "Trading Places" will make your sides ache with laughter.
Crimson Tide (1995)
Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman bring the heat in "Crimson Tide," a slam-bang action thriller from director Tony Scott. Washington stars as Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter, called to serve as Executive Officer (XO) to Hackman's Captain Frank Ramsey on the nuclear-power ballistic missile submarine U.S.S. Alabama during an increasingly tense standoff with Russian rebels. Ramsey is a traditionalist who follows orders to a "T," while Hunter relies more on analytics to decide the next course of action. Naturally, their contrasting personalities come to a head when their submarine sustains damage during combat, leaving them with only a partial Emergency Action Message moments after receiving orders to launch their missiles. With the world's fate hanging in the balance, it's up to Hunter to convince Ramsey to stand down long enough to obtain their official orders.
"Crimson Tide" is Tony Scott's best film, primarily thanks to Washington and Hackman's sensational performances. While the action is predictably stellar, the joy of the film is watching two Hollywood elites square off like two heavyweight boxers. We would have liked to see a more balanced approach to both characters — Ramsey is clearly an antagonist with far too much contempt for his XO — "Crimson Tide" does just enough to keep you questioning the rationale behind every decision made by our beleaguered adversaries.
Armed with a kick-ass score by Hans Zimmer, "Crimson Tide" is top-tier entertainment.
The Abyss (1989)
Before he destroyed Skynet, blew up the Florida Keys with a Harrier jet, sunk the Titanic, or devoted his life to blue cat people, director James Cameron dove to the depths of the sea to produce "The Abyss," a thrilling, if slightly disjointed, adventure that blends science fiction with claustrophobic thrills with breathtaking results.
Starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn, this underwater epic follows members of a deep drilling team as they do battle with crazed Navy SEALs, mother nature, and, presumably, a mysterious extraterrestrial lying at the bottom of an impossibly deep trench. Tensions mount, and our crew finds itself stranded following a dust-up with a severe storm. It's just a question of who will make it out of this prickly situation alive.
Utilizing state-of-the-art technology (at the time), Cameron stages a brilliant thriller loaded with impressive set pieces, eye-popping effects, and good character drama. While a whimsical third act leaves much to be desired, there's enough here to hold viewers' attention, notably strong performances from Harris and Mastrantonio.
Just make sure you watch the Director's Cut.
Then, when you're done, head over to YouTube and watch the various making "The Abyss" documentaries that shed light on this insane production nearly killed Cameron.
Moonstruck (1987)
Norman Jewison's charming romantic fantasy "Moonstruck" won Cher and Olympia Dukakis Oscars for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, and secured a statue for John Patrick Shanley's witty screenplay — for good reason. This 1987 examination of love is delightful from start to finish and the perfect date-night comedy to satisfy both parties.
Loretta Castorini (Cher) has all but given up on love after her previous husband died years earlier. She lives with her parents and enjoys a simple existence as a bookkeeper, and she even agrees to marry Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello) primarily because no other option exists. Fortune strikes when she meets Johnny's downtrodden brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage), igniting a passionate and unexpected romance.
Jewison and Shanley offer poignant insights into love and family and blend romance with quirky humor. They present vulnerable characters navigating through complicated relationships, searching for a happy ending. "Moonstruck" ranks near the top in the annals of great comedies.
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
With all due respect to John Krasinski, Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, and Harrison Ford — Alec Baldwin remains the best Jack Ryan. Need proof? Look no further than 1989's "The Hunt for Red October," the most faithful adaptation of Tom Clancy's massive book series, in which Ryan must race against time to stop the United States military from eviscerating a Soviet submarine captain (Sean Connery) with plans to defect. This was Baldwin's only crack at the role before Ford assumed command a few years later, but the young actor perfectly captures the character's naiveté and intelligence, effectively gifting audiences the quintessential thinking man's action hero. He's genuinely fantastic in the role, and it's a crime that he never returned to the role.
It certainly helps that "The Hunt for Red October" is an intelligent, taut, briskly paced thriller featuring a terrific performance by Connery and sharp direction by action maestro John McTiernan, who saw it as a retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island." Co-starring Scott Glenn, Tim Curry, James Early Jones, Courtney B. Vance, and Sam Neill, this submarine feature never misses a beat in its quest to dazzle middle-aged dads with high-tech jargon and intense action. It's sensational!