Naked Gun Remake - Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Info

As the film is still early in production, there's no information regarding the plot of the "Naked Gun" remake, other than the obvious source material. "Naked Gun" got its start as a series called "Police Squad!" which spawned three films under the "Naked Gun" banner. All were hilarious spoofs of American crime films and police TV, made famous by the comedy collaborations of Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Pat Proft. The latter two spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the first film's 35th anniversary in December of 2023 and said that they were not involved in the making of the new film.

"Pat, Mike, and I wrote a script for 'Naked Gun 4,' and we heard Jon Gonda at Paramount had read the script and laughed all the way through it," Zucker said. "But somewhere along the line, they decided not to go with Pat and Mike and me. So that's when they got Seth MacFarlane, and he has Akiva Schaffer directing Liam Neeson. I was never able to meet with Seth." Profit then told THR that the movie could very well "come out and may be great," but seemed disappointed that he was not involved in writing in some way.