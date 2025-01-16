Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's 5 Biggest Unanswered Questions

"Skeleton Crew" has come to an end, after delivering eight episodes of a marvelous "Star Wars" show that feels like one of the most refreshing things the franchise has done in a while. Sure, this is as far from "Andor" as you get, but that is exactly what makes this series special. It is an all-ages adventure show that takes cues from everything from "Treasure Island" to "The Goonies," showing us the galaxy far, far away with a sense of wide-eyed wonder that we haven't had in years, while still providing some rather terrifying imagery missing from the franchise.

Like a proper adventure, "Skeleton Crew" doesn't really end when the credits roll. Sure, there is a final episode, and the rather poor ratings for the season mean we probably won't get any more, but much like the very first "Star Wars" movie, the finale does a good job of concluding the adventure while leaving certain things open. This means that the kids finish their mission, go home (and then defend it from pirates), and reunite with their parents, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions in the world of the show.

While we wait to find out whether "Skeleton Crew" will go the way of "The Mandalorian" and get many more seasons, or if it becomes another "The Acolyte" cut in its prime, let's explore what the show's biggest unanswered questions are and what the future of the show might be.