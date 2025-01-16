Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's 5 Biggest Unanswered Questions
"Skeleton Crew" has come to an end, after delivering eight episodes of a marvelous "Star Wars" show that feels like one of the most refreshing things the franchise has done in a while. Sure, this is as far from "Andor" as you get, but that is exactly what makes this series special. It is an all-ages adventure show that takes cues from everything from "Treasure Island" to "The Goonies," showing us the galaxy far, far away with a sense of wide-eyed wonder that we haven't had in years, while still providing some rather terrifying imagery missing from the franchise.
Like a proper adventure, "Skeleton Crew" doesn't really end when the credits roll. Sure, there is a final episode, and the rather poor ratings for the season mean we probably won't get any more, but much like the very first "Star Wars" movie, the finale does a good job of concluding the adventure while leaving certain things open. This means that the kids finish their mission, go home (and then defend it from pirates), and reunite with their parents, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions in the world of the show.
While we wait to find out whether "Skeleton Crew" will go the way of "The Mandalorian" and get many more seasons, or if it becomes another "The Acolyte" cut in its prime, let's explore what the show's biggest unanswered questions are and what the future of the show might be.
What happens to the At Attin barrier?
In order to save At Attin from the attack by Jod's pirates, the kids are forced to blow up the barrier that surrounds the planet and has kept it safe for decades (if not longer). This is a rather big development for the planet and one with huge repercussions that "Skeleton Crew" does not even begin to acknowledge in the finale.
Now, the simplest answer is that, well, the barrier is dead and gone so there is no going back to At Attin being a hidden planet only found in legends and space shanties. Instead, it must be a part of the galactic community, but to what degree? It seems the planet has been out of communication with the Republic since Palpatine gave his "All Jedi are traitors" speech. Once the people of At Attin realize that the Republic they served is gone, replaced by a new and less efficient Republic, would they try to leave it or stay as a new bank for the New Republic?
Most importantly, with the New Republic spread thin and unable to keep piracy and crime at bay, the discovery of an old Republic mint in At Attin makes the planet a prime target for attacks by every single organization in the galaxy — including Thrawn's Imperial Remnant. Perhaps he will gain control of the planet and that is how he manages to fund what eventually becomes the First Order.
What happens now that the Supervisor is dead?
Not only is At Attin without a barrier, but it is also without a Supervisor. The moment Jod could, he pierced the Supervisor with his lightsaber and straight-up killed the old giant droid. Turns out, the Supervisor was not just a fancy title, because as soon as the droid shuts down, all droids on At Attin shut down, as well, as does the power grid.
Though Wim's dad managed to turn the power back on, there is still the question of who takes control of the planet now that the Supervisor is dead. Can it be repaired? Are there even replacement parts available for what is likely a very old droid? At the very least we know who isn't in charge of the planet — Tak Rennod. Despite what fan theories may have argued for, it seems Rennod was not actually the Supervisor in disguise. That means that SM-33's story about Rennod getting stabbed by his concubine was true, and that is most likely how the pirate legend met his fate.
What happened to Jod? Is he even alive?
Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, also known as Crimson Jack, Dash Zentin, Umiam Gorelox, Jodwick Zank, or Captain Silvo, is one of the best new "Star Wars" characters in many years. He is a complex character, one that can be nice to a group of kids one moment, and threaten to go full Anakin Skywalker the very next moment, and thanks to a charismatic as hell Jude Law performance, he manages to make you forget the fact that he is a bloodthirsty pirate with a single speech and reciting of a sea shanty.
In the finale of "Skeleton Crew," we leave Jod at the top of the Supervisor's tower, staring out the window and seeing his pirate crew being decimated by the New Republic starfighters. We don't know if he got imprisoned by the New Republic if he got killed, or if he's going to try and hide in At Attin and crash with one of the kids.
Of course, it's highly unlikely this is the last we see of Jod Na Nawood. Whether it's in a new season, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" movie, or another part of the MandoVerse, there's no way Jude Law doesn't return to "Star Wars" as he is one of a handful of Jedi characters we have, and also just a phenomenal character. Imagine if he returns but loses a hand at some point and becomes a proper pirate!
What happens to the mint now?
In addition to the destruction of the At Attin barrier having huge consequences for the future of the planet's safety, there's also the matter of the mint and its future now that more people know of At Attin and its location. Part of what made the show special is how it raised some fascinating questions about the larger lore and worldbuilding while very much focusing squarely on the kids' adventure. We have no idea whether At Attin had been sending credits out in the time since they lost communication with the Republic, but it is clear that if the mountain of old Republic credits in At Attin leaves the planet, it will create an inflation crisis that will destabilize the entire galactic economy.
Just look what happened when Wim started showing off a handful of shiny credits. Now imagine what would happen if thousands of vaults filled with treasure were put into circulation — the Banking Clan would go nuts. So, there are two options, either the planet gets closed off and no one ever knows about the money, or they start slowly introducing the credits to the galaxy. If only there was a planet full of economic experts who learned about currency exchange since middle school...
What's the deal with Jod's Jedi Master anyway?
Lastly, this is not a question that needs answering, but nevertheless, we never really learn anything about Jod's Jedi Master. He does say that he was trained as a child by a Jedi sometime after The Purge and that he was forced to watch as his master was killed in front of him. Still, that leaves some questions in the air about how much training he got, and whether he had ever held a lightsaber before the events of "Skeleton Crew." After all, Jod does seem rather adept at The Force, so it's not like he got basic training for a single afternoon.
Again, this mystery doesn't really matter, and we truly don't have to learn that Jod was raised by, say, Quinlan Vos, but what is interesting is how much Jod got to learn before losing his master. He obviously knows what a Jedi is, and does know of Jedi philosophy to an extent, but does he know of the Jedi Code? If Jod were to meet Luke Skywalker, would he condemn Luke's attempts to bring back the Order? What would he think of Ezra, another orphan raised by a Jedi, but one that ended up the opposite of a traitorous pirate?
Hopefully, we'll get a second season of "Skeleton Crew" and all of these questions will be answered.