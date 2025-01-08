Skeleton Crew Episode 7 May Have Solved The Mystery Of Star Wars' Most Mysterious Pirate

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7 is full of big space pirate reveals. Not only does Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) — or whatever his real name is — fully embrace his role as the show's true villain, but he kills Brutus (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, with Stephen Oyoung as the performance artist) in an almost casual fashion when the scowling Shistavanen is caught in the Onyx Cinder's claw. Even SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) shows that he can override his hitherto strict adherence to the pirate code by siding with the kids when push comes to shove, although he does get decapitated for his troubles.

Among all these big twists, the episode also stealthily teases another, potentially even more important pirate-themed revelation — namely, the true identity of famous pirate captain Tak Rennod, who just might turn out to be none other than the planet's mysterious Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry). "Skeleton Crew" has made sure to depict Rennod as a cruel and almost mythically capable figure whose greatest deed is finding the lost Old Republic planet At Attin. While "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble" steers comparatively clear from Rennod lore, attentive viewers can pick up numerous hints that all but confirm that the mysterious pirate and the equally mysterious At Attin higher-up are the same person.