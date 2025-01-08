Skeleton Crew Episode 7 May Have Solved The Mystery Of Star Wars' Most Mysterious Pirate
This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble."
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7 is full of big space pirate reveals. Not only does Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) — or whatever his real name is — fully embrace his role as the show's true villain, but he kills Brutus (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, with Stephen Oyoung as the performance artist) in an almost casual fashion when the scowling Shistavanen is caught in the Onyx Cinder's claw. Even SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) shows that he can override his hitherto strict adherence to the pirate code by siding with the kids when push comes to shove, although he does get decapitated for his troubles.
Among all these big twists, the episode also stealthily teases another, potentially even more important pirate-themed revelation — namely, the true identity of famous pirate captain Tak Rennod, who just might turn out to be none other than the planet's mysterious Supervisor (voiced by Stephen Fry). "Skeleton Crew" has made sure to depict Rennod as a cruel and almost mythically capable figure whose greatest deed is finding the lost Old Republic planet At Attin. While "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble" steers comparatively clear from Rennod lore, attentive viewers can pick up numerous hints that all but confirm that the mysterious pirate and the equally mysterious At Attin higher-up are the same person.
All clues of Tak Rennod's true identity point toward the Supervisor
Tak Rennod, legendary pirate captain and previous owner of the Onyx Cinder, is remembered in song and legend. His massive gold hoard on Lanupa shows that he walked the walk, as well. However, despite constant name-drops, he's largely shrouded in mystery, and the most we've seen of him is an appropriately shadowy hologram in "Skeleton Crew" episode 6, "Zero Friends Again."
This might change soon, though. The big Rennod-themed episode 7 reveal is that the Onyx Cinder is originally an At Attin vessel, which enables it to bypass the planet's defenses. As such, Tak Rennod must already have been on the planet when he acquired the ship. Likewise, someone must have returned it before the kids find it in "Skeleton Crew" episode 1. All of this suggests that Tak Rennod is originally from At Attin, and potentially has a high enough security clearance to leave the planet for extended periods of time. Since the only such person whose face we haven't seen yet is the Supervisor, the evidence is mounting.
Granted, there's conflicting information on whether Rennod is alive at all. While the pirate lore Jod recites states that the captain simply disappeared, SM-33 has said that Rennod's concubine fatally stabbed him before the ship crashed on At Attin. However, the pirate droid has been under secret orders to give false information before, so it's wholly possible that Rennod is still out and about. Combine this with the fact that the Rennod hologram closely resembles what the Supervisor's voice actor Stephen Fry might look like in a cool "Star Wars" pirate costume, and it's tempting to expect a nice identity reveal scene when Disney+ drops "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 8 on January 14, 2025.