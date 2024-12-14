What 'Old Republic' Means In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

"Skeleton Crew" is a delight – a "Star Wars" show with a sense of wonder and adventure we haven't seen in years. It feels like a live-action "Treasure Planet" TV show, with a group of kids in search of a legendary missing planet filled with boundless treasure while on the run from pirates.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the show is its central mystery, which is all about the planet the kids come from: At Attin. This is basically Anytown, USA but in space — a suburban town complete with schools, buses, cul-de-sacs, and probably space malls, too. It was the most jarring thing about the show when trailers and images first started getting released. Why would there be such an obvious '80s town in "Star Wars?"

Well, it seems that's the point. "Skeleton Crew" is making it very clear that the plot is all about the mystery of At Attin, with one big question looming over the entire concept of the place: how long has it been hidden? Or, in other words, what does everyone mean when they talk about the Old Republic in relation to At Attin? After all, the fact that the ruling government at the time of "Skeleton Crew" is called the New Republic implies that everyone would call the previous one the Old Republic. But there's also the Old Republic setting from the "Knights of the Old Republic" games and James Mangold's upcoming "Dawn Of The Jedi" movie.

Well, we do have an answer ... sort of. Inverse asked showrunner Jon Watts about a line in the second episode where a street vendor is presented with some of Wim's lunch money and exclaims, "Whoa! Where'd you two find an Old Republic credit?" According to Watts, the use of the phrase is very non-specific: