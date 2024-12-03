Skeleton Crew Offers A Hilarious First For The Star Wars Universe

After the two-episode premiere, "Skeleton Crew" has shown itself to be as indebted to the classic "Star Wars" films as it is to action-adventure stories of the 1980s. The new series takes place after the events of the original trilogy, on a well-to-do planet where kids like Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) go to school to be taught by passionless droids about the ways of the galaxy before they take all-important career assessment tests that will determine what jobs they serve the New Republic in the future. And while that's all well and good, neither Wim nor Fern really care that much about what they're going to be when they grow up. That's because Wim has fantasies of being a Jedi, like in the stories he's read about the past of the Galactic Empire; and Fern is much more at home zooming around her suburban neighborhood on a makeshift speeder that she wants to race against other kids even though that might get her in a bit of trouble anyway. Wim and Fern, along with their friends Neel and KB, wind up on an entirely different adventure that may get them in trouble, once they discover a buried starship near their neighborhood and inadvertently send it (and themselves) flying across the galaxy to parts unknown.

Even before they wind up sailing through the stars via hyperspeed (which serves as the conclusion of the first half of the two-part premiere), Wim and Fern are overseen by single parents. Wim's father Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe) is overworked, perhaps, but still a kind and loving father. And Fern's mother Fara (Kerry Condon) literally ends one conversation with her daughter by saying "I'm just so proud of you." Now, in the world of past "Star Wars" stories, you might think that such proclamations are a guarantee that Fara's not long for this world, but (at least for now) there is no heartbreaking tragedy or loss for our juvenile heroes. Certainly some of the ways in which Wendle and Fara interact with their kids hints at the '80s-style choice to have parents who don't fully get their kids and aren't quite clear on the shenanigans going on under their noses. But the first episode ends with Wendle being helpless as he watches with horror as the starship flies off with the quartet of kids screaming in confusion and terror (seeing as it takes place in a heavily wooded forest, it's oddly reminiscent of the end of Spielberg's "E.T.," if Elliott had gone on the ship with the eponymous alien).