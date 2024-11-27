Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

The big star on the marquee for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is Jude Law, who plays a mysterious and resourceful Force-user named Jod Na Nawood. While this is his first venture into the galaxy far, far away, Law has cut his teeth on franchises like "Fantastic Beasts" and "Sherlock Holmes" and in sci-fi classics like "Gattaca."

The very notion of a middle-aged Force-sensitive character roaming freely in the years following "Return of the Jedi" is intriguing, given that Jod would surely have been of Jedi Temple age before Order 66 and the beginning of the Galactic Empire. Law himself has alluded to that curious past. "Ultimately, [Jod is] a survivor," he said in an interview with StarWars.com, in which he also hinted at some darkness with that label. "Conflicted is certainly a word I'd use to describe Jod."

What exactly this new Force-user's connection to the Jedi is (or isn't) is something fans will have to discover in the show. But while the character has ties to the more mystical aspects of the "Star Wars" universe, it's clear that Law and the show's creative team pulled from the scoundrel side as well to form the character.

"There was a sort of shrug to Han Solo that I always loved, a slight cynicism," Law told StarWars.com when asked about his love for the franchise as a kid. "I always wanted to be Han." While Jod has his own agenda, he also serves as a protector and guide for the show's four young protagonists — something Law says drew him to "Skeleton Crew" in the first place. It's not too late to catch up on some of Jude Law's greatest movies in preparation for his "Star Wars" debut.