Skeleton Crew's Jod Na Nawood Brings With Him A Whole Host Of Star Wars Mysteries

Spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 3 to follow.

A galaxy far, far away has introduced a brand new collection of characters with "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," one of whom only just made his debut at the end of the second episode that premiered last week. Donning the classic attire of a Jedi but feeling like anything but is Jude Law as the mysterious Jod Na Nawood, who is also going by the name of Crimson Jack.

Landing somewhere in the hyperspace between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Captain Jack Sparrow, there's clearly more to Jod than meets the eye, particularly if the show's events — coupled with "Skeleton Crew" toy packaging descriptions in the real world — are anything to go by. Firstly, there's the fact that Jod/Jack seemingly used the Force to get him and his new crew mates out of the slammer and away from danger. Then there's the Hasbro Pulse listing for the Jod Na Nawood 3.75-inch action figure and the implications of his attire (or lack thereof).

So, just who is this guy and what kind of trouble could he be getting our heroes into going forward? Well, for this we need to get deep into Dagobah-level weeds and discuss a "Star Wars" character that was once canon, stopped being so, and now might just be again. Kinda.