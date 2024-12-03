Skeleton Crew Makes Star Wars Terrifying Again - And That's A Good Thing

This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

Back in the day, "Star Wars" used to deal with the fear of the unknown quite a bit. "Episode IV — A New Hope" alone has plenty of scary moments: Darth Vader (David Prowse, with James Earl Jones providing the voice) is a creepy, unstoppable monster. The Empire is a faceless force of oppression. Animalistic, screeching Tusken Raiders stalk the deserts of Tatooine and nearly end young Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) journey before it even begins. Homesteads and planets are destroyed, countless people die, heroes are trapped in a trash compactor with a monster ... you name it. The other two entries in the original trilogy also have their share of hair-raising moments, from Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) horrifying carbonite prison to the nightmarish fate that befalls anyone cast in the Sarlacc pit.

But all those moments are now canonized in the annals of pop culture, and what they've gained in notoriety they've lost in terror. Ardent fans can recite the original trilogy's lines off by heart and analyze it from a lore standpoint instead of being creeped out by its scarier moments. As people delved ever deeper into the galaxy far, far away, its frights went away. The franchise itself has also largely avoided them since the prequel trilogy, opting for spectacle in lieu of the original trilogy's sheer otherwordly nature.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" seems intent on correcting the franchise toward its original, scarier course. Its stars are children from a brand new sheltered "Star Wars" planet, unfamiliar with the galaxy's horrors. Their viewpoint makes the viewer understand and appreciate how terrifying all those droids, pirates, and strange locations would really be for an unwary visitor — and the show is all the better for it.