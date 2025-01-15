Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Reveals How Strong The Force Is With Jod

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 8, "The Real Good Guys."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is a show full of tantalizing mysteries, but one of them is above all others: What, exactly, is the deal with Jude Law's complex character, Jod Na Nawood? Initially, this peculiar figure seems to be to pirates what Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is to smugglers — a charming rogue who may be a touch shady, but always comes through in the end. However, as the show progresses, the more benevolent aspects of the character turn out to be an act.

By "Skeleton Crew" episode 5, the aptly titled "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," it's clear that Jod is a criminal through and through, and has only been using Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) to gain access to At Attin's riches. Still, the episode keeps some things about him in the dark ahead of the season finale. We still don't know which — if any — of Jod's many names is his real one, and it's still unclear just how Force-sensitive he truly is.

While we never do find out Jod's true name, "The Real Good Guys" does reveal just how strong the Force is with the pirate captain. The kids have been suspecting for some time that Jod's comparatively minor displays of Force telekinesis are just a trick, but this very much isn't the case. Not only is the man genuinely Force-sensitive, but he's also powerful enough to pull several classic Jedi moves, from Force-pushing people to blocking multiple blaster shots with a lightsaber. Jod may not be a true Jedi, but when it comes to the Force, he's very much the real deal.