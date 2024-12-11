Jude Law's Skeleton Crew Character Has A Long And Complex Star Wars History

The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

There's something off about Jude Law's character in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." In the first episode of the show, he went by the name of Captain Silvio. In the second episode of the show, he introduced himself to the kids he helped break out of jail on Port Borgo as the Jedi Jod Na Nawood. In the series' third episode, however, Kh'ymmm refers to him as Crimson Jack. It would stand to reason he'll get yet another alias in the next episode as well. It might even prove to be a running gag, with Law's character getting a fresh alias in every episode.

Be that as it may, the alias he gets from the very cool owl/otter creature Kh'ymmm in the latest episode, Crimson Jack, has a long history dating back to the very beginning of the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe. Not only that, but if Law's character is also the same person as the others who have borne the name Crimson Jack before him, it means he has a fairly complicated backstory — not to mention, a part to play in the "Star Wars" timeline well after the events of "Skeleton Crew."

