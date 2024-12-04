The Surprising Inspiration Behind Jude Law's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" sees Jod Na Nawood team up with a group of young heroes after they get lost in space. He's an untrustworthy fella who's experienced the trials and obstacles of the galaxy far, far away, and he provides some jaded weariness to contrast the bright-eyed optimism of the youngsters. However, you get the impression that he'll do the right thing when push comes to shove, which is a classic Han Solo trait.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Jude Law revealed that he drew inspiration from Solo, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) while preparing for the role. All of these characters made an impression on him during his formative years, and he plucked elements of their respective personalities and applied them to Crimson Jack's. In his own words:

"I always wanted to be Han. Well, it depended on the game. I probably wanted to be [Darth] Vader sometimes as well. There was a sort of shrug to Han Solo that I always loved, a slight cynicism. There was an obvious purity to [Luke] Skywalker. I really wanted to try and combine all those things."

If anything, "Star: Wars: Skeleton Crew" proves that sci-fi franchises thrive when they take big swings while retaining some familiar qualities. Characters like Nawood harken back to the pulpy heroes the property built its name on, but he's featured in a story that stands apart from other shows and movies. As such, there's something for fans old and new to enjoy.

New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premiere Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.