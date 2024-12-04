The Surprising Inspiration Behind Jude Law's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character
Any roguish hero in the "Star Wars" franchise is always going to be compared to Han Solo. Harrison Ford's iconic character is known for his quick wit, reckless nature, and willingness to break the rules while essentially being a good guy at heart. These traits also apply to Jo Na Nawood, aka Crimson Jack (Jude Law), the lovable misfit in the Amblin-inspired "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" series on Disney+. Despite the obvious similarities to Solo, however, series co-creator Jon Watts told Techradar that Nawood was actually inspired by the actor who plays him:
"It's funny, when we were writing it ['Skeleton Crew'], we would always say 'Nod is a Jude Law-like character.' It feels like he [Law] has already been in 'Star Wars' for a long time, so we just reached out to him and put him in our show. He brings all of these layers of mystery and complexity [to Jod]," and it really feels like his character has been through a lot by the time he meets the kids [Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel]."
"Skeleton Crew" was made for kids, and the series brings a fresh perspective to a franchise that's often been criticized for relying on fan service and nostalgia following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm. It's somewhat ironic, then, that Law agreed to play Nawood for his own nostalgic reasons, and he may have channeled the character that some people are comparing his rogue to.
Jude Law was inspired by Han Solo for Skeleton Crew
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" sees Jod Na Nawood team up with a group of young heroes after they get lost in space. He's an untrustworthy fella who's experienced the trials and obstacles of the galaxy far, far away, and he provides some jaded weariness to contrast the bright-eyed optimism of the youngsters. However, you get the impression that he'll do the right thing when push comes to shove, which is a classic Han Solo trait.
In an interview with StarWars.com, Jude Law revealed that he drew inspiration from Solo, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) while preparing for the role. All of these characters made an impression on him during his formative years, and he plucked elements of their respective personalities and applied them to Crimson Jack's. In his own words:
"I always wanted to be Han. Well, it depended on the game. I probably wanted to be [Darth] Vader sometimes as well. There was a sort of shrug to Han Solo that I always loved, a slight cynicism. There was an obvious purity to [Luke] Skywalker. I really wanted to try and combine all those things."
If anything, "Star: Wars: Skeleton Crew" proves that sci-fi franchises thrive when they take big swings while retaining some familiar qualities. Characters like Nawood harken back to the pulpy heroes the property built its name on, but he's featured in a story that stands apart from other shows and movies. As such, there's something for fans old and new to enjoy.
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premiere Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.