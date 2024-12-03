Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Proves One Thing About Big Sci-Fi Franchises

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"

Focusing on kids as a new show's main stars can be risky, but add in a great story and a fair amount of nostalgia, and you might just have a hit on your hands. Shows like "Stranger Things" have used this formula to great effect, and the latest "Star Wars" Disney+ show also seems to understand the assignment.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is both bringing back obscure alien races and recapturing the awe of a kid getting to experience the galaxy far, far away for the first time with equal gusto. Its adventurous, Amblin-influenced take on the "Star Wars" lore is arguably the freshest point of view the franchise has had in decades and shows the series in a brand new light. Its deliberately younger and more inexperienced main characters provide a chance for young fans to enter the franchise, and for older ones to relive what it was like to dive in for the first time.

With the possible exception of "Andor's" grounded storytelling, "Star Wars" live-action series have traditionally been pretty risk-averse, so this is an important and fascinating development. What's more, "risky" shows like "Skeleton Crew" could (and should) help steer the franchise toward ever wilder directions. This is something many other major sci-fi franchises have already experimented with, to nigh-invariably great effect. As such, it's great to see that "Star Wars" has finally received the memo.