Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Secretly Pays Homage To An '80s Classic

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 5.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" has borrowed ideas from Disney flops, and the series is a massive love letter to the Amblin and countless adventure stories. Needless to say, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's foray into the galaxy far, far away wears its influences on its sleeves, and episode 5, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," is no different. In fact, it pays homage to a beloved '80s flick about a group of young friends who set out to find a hidden lair full of treasure — similar to the adventure that takes place in this episode.

"Skeleton Crew" episode 5 sees Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), SM-33 (Nick Frost), and the kids continue their search for the "Star Wars" galaxy's mysterious At Attin planet. However, they're forced to make a stop on Lanupa after learning about the infamous pirate Captain Rennod's hidden treasure lair, which could contain the coordinates needed to find the children's home world — and spell trouble for them.

That said, fans of '80s adventure films might be reminded of "The Goonies" after watching episode 5. In addition to the similarities between both stories, the aforementioned pirate's name is "Donner" spelled backward. This is a reference to "The Goonies" director, the late Richard Donner, who once gave some sound advice to the "Skeleton Crew" creators.