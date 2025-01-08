One Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Scene Evokes Anakin Skywalker's Darkest Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble."

All "Star Wars" projects exist on a spectrum of intensity, ranging somewhere from the Saturday morning adventures of animated series like "Rebels" to the hyper-mechanical, anti-imperial politics of "Andor." But within each project, there's also a range. "Rebels," for instance, has plenty of cartoonish episodes full of hijinks and dad jokes, but it also pulls out all the stops now and then for some much heavier moments.

For the most part, "Skeleton Crew" stays on the younger side of things, as should be obvious from its four pre-pubescent protagonists. There are references to some more adult-oriented ideas, sure, but the show has generally stayed in the Amblin Entertainment sector of dangerous-but-not-dark childhood adventure stories. That said, "Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble," has a brief moment that harkens back to one of the darkest moments in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.

After a whole season of characters telling the kids that they can't trust Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), he proves all his haters right by returning to his pirate ways. Sneaking back onto the Onyx Cinder as it escapes from his old pirate crew, Jod goes fully mask-off, shouting at the kids that they're weak, annoying, and generally useless. He does all this while brandishing a plundered lightsaber, which he found earlier in the hidden treasure trove of legendary pirate captain Tak Rennod. While it's pretty clear that Jod actually has a soft spot for the kids, and that he's mostly posturing, it's still hard to watch him threatening the children with a blue lightsaber and not think of Anakin Skywalker's massacre of the Jedi younglings during Order 66.