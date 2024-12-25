Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Has A Sneaky Callback To Qui-Gon Jinn

This post contains spoilers for "Skeleton Crew episode 5."

In "Skeleton Crew," the coordinates for At Attin are harder to come by than pirate's treasure. After being directed to the nearly identical "Fallout"-coded planet of At Achrann and coming close to being torn limb from limb, the titular crew decides to override SM-33's memory drive. Episode 4 revealed that the droid's former captain had erased his memory of At Attin's coordinates, so the crew's latest mission is to retrieve the hidden coordinates from a physical location. This leads Jod (Jude Law) and co. to the pleasure planet of Lanupa, which used to be a dangerous pirate base that has now been modeled into a spa.

The intensely "Indiana Jones" coded adventures that unravel here warrant separate discussion, as there's a lot to unpack here, including the "Star Wars" version of a popular Lovecraftian (!) entity. However, most of the emotional gravitas in episode 5 stems from Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), who realizes that going on space adventures isn't as fun as he had envisioned. Ever since Wim and his friends had accidentally left their home planet, he was the only one who relished the idea of exciting, risk-laden adventures across the galaxy, thanks to his idealism of Jedi heroism. However, after things get a bit too real on At Achrann, Wim is forced to confront the truth of the situation: he and his friends are lost in space and are in constant danger until they find a way to go home.

When Jod sees a disheartened Wim, his initial instinct is to flippantly tell him to just get over it. However, once Wim opens up about being scared and vulnerable, Jod comes through with extraordinary pearls of wisdom and sincere comfort. What's surprising here is that he quotes an iconic Jedi Master, — Qui-Gon Jinn — drawing parallels that reveal a bit more about his mysterious past.