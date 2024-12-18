Skeleton Crew Episode 4 Brings Serious Fallout Vibes To The Star Wars Universe

The following contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin."

As Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) attempts to locate At Attlin both to take Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) back home and for his own purposes, the Onyx Cinder lands on a planet that's shockingly similar but nevertheless completely different. "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin," reveals that the eponymous planet is of great interest to other space pirates, too — namely, SM-33's (voiced by Nick Frost) mysterious old captain, who's made sure to leave a few surprises for people who attempt to follow his footsteps toward the mystery world. For this episode, however, the action takes place on At Achrann — a post-apocalyptic, warring version of At Attlin that serves as a surprisingly grim entry in the planet series that makes up the so-called Jewels of the Old Republic.

"Skeleton Crew" enjoys paying homage to other projects, and At Achrann adds a heaping helping of "Fallout" to the "Star Wars" show's overall vibe. With At Attlin's debut, viewers were introduced to a retro-futuristic suburbia that bears similarities to the world of "Fallout" before the nuclear war. With At Achrann, we get the "after" part of the picture, and the ravaged planet looks a whole lot like the wastelands where the majority of the "Fallout" franchise's narrative takes place. The planet's eternal state of conflict even seems to nod at the "Fallout" property's famous logline: "War. War never changes."