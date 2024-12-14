Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Pays Homage To A Fantastical Disney Movie

Thie article contains mild spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

"Skeleton Crew" is the best thing to happen to "Star Wars" since Tony Gilroy turned the franchise into the best political thriller on TV this decade with "Andor." A delightful homage to '80s Amblin movies, "Skeleton Crew" is also the live-action "Treasure Planet" adaptation some of us have been clamoring for. It's a show full of whimsy and has a sense of wonder and peril that's been missing from "Star Wars" lately. Most of all, it's a true swashbuckler that unfolds in a world of pirates (hence the "Treasure Planet" comparison).

One of the best aspects of the show from a technical perspective is its creature work. Not since the famous cantina scene in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" have there been so many different creatures and aliens so prominently displayed all at once in a "Star Wars" project. Beyond the incredible mix of digital and practical effects to bring best boy Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) to life, there are dozens of different alien pirates as well as new species like Neel's, including that of his school cruch Roona and Kh'ymm (voiced by Alia Shawkat), Jod Na Nawood's (Jude Law) friend whom we meet in episode 3, "Very Interesting, as an Astrogation Problem."

Kh'ymm belongs to an unidentified owl-like species and is a librarian Jod and the show's young heroes seek out to find more information on their mysterious home planet of At Attin. She immediately tries to save the kids from Jod — whom she knows as a notorious pirate named Crimson Jack — while also narrowing down the search for At Attin considerably. Most importantly, Kh'ymm is a big ol' reference to an animated Disney classic: the 1963 fantasy film "The Sword in the Stone."