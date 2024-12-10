Skeleton Crew Is A Love Letter To One Star Wars Movie In Particular (And Not The One You Might Think)

From the ground up, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" seems tailor-made for fans of the original trilogy, and specifically for anyone who saw that 1977 Mos Eisley cantina scene and thought there should be a lot more stories about those guys. It's a scoundrel's show, full of pirate dens, retrofitted blaster pistols, alien puppets, and practical effects. And yet, the longer the series goes on, the more it reveals its hand as a love letter to a very different "Star Wars" movie and one that has received very little love in the Disney era: "The Phantom Menace."

While animated series like "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Bad Batch" have featured young children in prominent roles, we haven't had major live-action child protagonists in the franchise since Jake Lloyd donned the role of Anakin Skywalker back in 1999. And yet, re-centering younger characters in a galactic adventure feels as core to the franchise as X-wings and lightsabers. While "Skeleton Crew" has earned a lot of praise for doing something unique and different from other recent installments, the show's "Phantom Menace" influence makes it distinctly "Star Wars," just in a way that Disney has generally avoided until now.

Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), for example, is young Anakin to a tee — curious, drawn to adventure, and always dreaming of traveling the stars as a Jedi. While he may be less Force-sensitive (and dangerous), his arc in many ways mirrors Anakin's from "Phantom Menace." And Wim isn't the only way in which "Skeleton Crew" pays tribute to that film.