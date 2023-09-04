The Mandalorian's Ahmed Best Already Has Ideas For A Kelleran Beq Star Wars Spin-Off
The following article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" season 3.
Whether you were a fan of the "Star Wars" prequel character Jar Jar Binks or one of his original critics, your heart was probably lifted when you saw actor Ahmed Best in the third season of "The Mandalorian." By now, most of us know that Best went through absolute hell because of his portrayal of the Gungan senator in the prequels, leading him to consider suicide.
The character was hit with complaints that he was racially insensitive, subservient to white characters, and using a speech pattern that enforced these stereotypes. When Best posted about his harrowing experience, according to a feature in The Guardian about the new podcast "The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks," fans rallied around him. He was given the persona of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq and hosted the children's game show "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge." (This character is, according to Best, related in some way to Best's one "Star Wars" appearance with his face visible, which was Achk Med-Beq in "Attack of the Clones" in the Outlander Club on Coruscant.)
In the feature, Best mentioned an idea for a Kelleran Beq spinoff, and despite the glut of "Star Wars" shows on Disney+, I would absolutely watch.
Kelleran Beq and Grogu
If you're not caught up on "The Mandalorian" (and the "Mandalorian" episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett"), we learned that Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) little green buddy Grogu was training to be a Jedi on Coruscant when Order 66 was handed down. As the other younglings are slaughtered around him, Grogu is saved when an elevator door opens to reveal Jedi Kelleran Beq, who was there to rescue him. The Naboo guards who come to spirit the younglings away are horrified to discover that Grogu is the only survivor, and Beq and the little green cutie barely make it off the planet alive.
Whatever you think of Jar Jar, what Best went through is horrible. Seeing him get redemption in this way was beautiful, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who teared up. Redemption, as the Guardian article points out, is part of the title of the new podcast, yet Best doesn't really think that's the word to describe what's happening. He said, "I don't feel like Jar Jar — or I — need redemption. I'm looking at it as our redemption, as the people who love 'Star Wars.'"
Best's idea for a Kelleran Beq spinoff
The fandom could use some redemption. Some of the loudest voices have run other actors off of social media and continue to complain about pretty much everything. That's not Best's focus, however. When the publication asked him if he'd ever return to the role of Jar Jar Binks, he didn't rule it out. He also mentioned a spinoff idea.
"I would never say never. I don't feel like Jar Jar's story was ever closed. But right now, I would like to explore more Kelleran Beq. I'd love to do a Star Wars martial arts show – like a Jedi John Wick."
Best is an experienced martial artist, and getting to see him be a bigger part of the "Star Wars" universe would be lovely. I can only speak for myself, but my dislike of Jar Jar has mellowed over the years into a sort of warm nostalgia. I don't see him the way I used to, but then, in this part of the Internet age, real life bleeds into our entertainment. We know when actors have signed contracts, so we often know things about their characters before they appear on the screen. I kind of love that it adds another layer, and maybe that's why, despite the fact that I'm a little burnt out on the "Star Wars" TV shows (which I wouldn't be if they'd just give us some actual time between them), I want to see Best as Beq. I want to know what happened after he and Grogu hit hyperspace. I want to learn more about him. He may not need redemption for both Jar Jar and himself, but maybe we, as fans, need to see it happen.
"The Mandalorian" is currently streaming on Disney+.