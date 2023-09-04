The Mandalorian's Ahmed Best Already Has Ideas For A Kelleran Beq Star Wars Spin-Off

The following article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" season 3.

Whether you were a fan of the "Star Wars" prequel character Jar Jar Binks or one of his original critics, your heart was probably lifted when you saw actor Ahmed Best in the third season of "The Mandalorian." By now, most of us know that Best went through absolute hell because of his portrayal of the Gungan senator in the prequels, leading him to consider suicide.

The character was hit with complaints that he was racially insensitive, subservient to white characters, and using a speech pattern that enforced these stereotypes. When Best posted about his harrowing experience, according to a feature in The Guardian about the new podcast "The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks," fans rallied around him. He was given the persona of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq and hosted the children's game show "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge." (This character is, according to Best, related in some way to Best's one "Star Wars" appearance with his face visible, which was Achk Med-Beq in "Attack of the Clones" in the Outlander Club on Coruscant.)

In the feature, Best mentioned an idea for a Kelleran Beq spinoff, and despite the glut of "Star Wars" shows on Disney+, I would absolutely watch.

