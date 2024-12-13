Jude Law Spoiled An Unseen Aspect Of His Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character

All is not as it seems with Jude Law's "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" character, although the actor has reportedly been spilling the beans on his backstory ahead of a latter-season episode that will actually reveal it.

In a new sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Law chatted about the reveal that Jod Na Nawood, his character in the Amblin-like adventure show "Skeleton Crew," isn't actually a Jedi and is known by some as Crimson Jack. When asked about Jod-slash-Jack's relationship to the Force, Law admitted that viewers will find out more about that at a later date. He then proceeded to, well, tell the outlet about some stuff that Lucasfilm and Disney probably didn't want him to spoil yet.

"That doesn't really come out until right near the end when you really get an insight into his backstory and why he may be a Force user and is Force-sensitive," Law told EW's Dalton Ross. The show's first season will have eight episodes total, and only three have aired at the time of publication. Law also explained that he worked with series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford to shape his character's backstory, though he admitted that his relationship to the Force "was a detail that was always there." Still, he and the showrunners "really went back and made sure we were all on the same page as to where [Jod] was born and what happened."