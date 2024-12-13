Jude Law Spoiled An Unseen Aspect Of His Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character
All is not as it seems with Jude Law's "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" character, although the actor has reportedly been spilling the beans on his backstory ahead of a latter-season episode that will actually reveal it.
In a new sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Law chatted about the reveal that Jod Na Nawood, his character in the Amblin-like adventure show "Skeleton Crew," isn't actually a Jedi and is known by some as Crimson Jack. When asked about Jod-slash-Jack's relationship to the Force, Law admitted that viewers will find out more about that at a later date. He then proceeded to, well, tell the outlet about some stuff that Lucasfilm and Disney probably didn't want him to spoil yet.
"That doesn't really come out until right near the end when you really get an insight into his backstory and why he may be a Force user and is Force-sensitive," Law told EW's Dalton Ross. The show's first season will have eight episodes total, and only three have aired at the time of publication. Law also explained that he worked with series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford to shape his character's backstory, though he admitted that his relationship to the Force "was a detail that was always there." Still, he and the showrunners "really went back and made sure we were all on the same page as to where [Jod] was born and what happened."
Law's Jod Na Nawood was forced to grow up fast
You'd think Law would have stopped short after that tease, as we've been conditioned to expect stars to do when they're involved in major franchises where even actors as legendary as Kurt Russell joke about being killed for sharing spoilers. Luckily, though, the vibe at "Skeleton Crew," a throwback series with kid protagonists, seems a bit more relaxed. Thus, Law dug into some previously unreleased details about his character's backstory. "A very revealing page in his past, I would say, is that he's not someone who's had a childhood," Law told EW. "He's someone who's kind of had his childhood snatched away from him, and it's why he looks at the kids sort of with disdain." If Jod is Crimson Jack, it's worth noting that this isn't the character's first appearance in the greater "Star Wars" universe.
It's a testament to Law's performance that his character's relationship to childhood is something audiences can already pick up on based on his interactions in the first three episodes of "Skeleton Crew," even without knowing Jod's whole story yet. "They're just small adults. Why don't they understand they've got to get on and survive? And why are they so inexperienced?" Law continued, justifying Jod's annoyance with the kids' appropriately childlike behavior. Honestly, it sounds like Jod would be one of those people who doesn't want student loans to be forgiven because he had to pay his. "He has no real concept of innocence," the actor concluded. Hopefully, this ragtag band of kids lost in space will make their mystery companion's cynical heart grow three sizes by the time the series comes to a close.
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" drop Tuesdays on Disney+.