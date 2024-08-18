Kurt Russell Broke Marvel's Cardinal Rule On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Tom Holland may have earned his title as Marvel's least tight-lipped star, but the spoiler-happy "Spider-Man" actor is far from the only cast member in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have let something slip over the years. Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed the opening scenes of "Thor: Ragnarok" to Instagram at its world premiere, Gwyneth Paltrow told a magazine that Tony and Pepper would be married with a kid ahead of "Avengers: Endgame," and Owen Wilson once received a mysterious text message notifying him he'd crossed a line when sharing "Loki" scoops with the press (hilariously, it apparently just said "strike one").

Despite his enduring star power, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" actor Kurt Russell apparently wasn't immune from strict rules about sharing spoilers, but it didn't stop him from giving his family a sneak peek of the movie. In an interview with "Good Morning America" around the time of the 2017 movie's release, Russell admitted that he snapped a picture of a pivotal scene from the movie because the digital de-aging applied to him for a flashback sequence was just too cool to keep to himself. "I saw this and I had to, I took a picture, and I sent it to Goldie and the kids," Russell told the show's co-hosts, who noted that the clip in question could not be played for the studio audience ahead of the film's release.

Of course, Russell's wife, actor Goldie Hawn, and kids, including actor Wyatt Russell, are surely no stranger to Hollywood's spoilerphobic culture. The photo never got out, but Russell joked that he'd be toast if it did. "[I] said, 'If you show this to anybody, I'll be dead tomorrow, so you have to not do that! But look at this," he recalled. He also admitted that he "violated a cardinal sin because at Marvel, they really hold things close to the vest."