Owen Wilson Got A Mysterious Text Message From Marvel After Talking A Little Too Much About Loki
To this point, few studios can boast that they have as tightly locked-down of a security system as Marvel does these days. Few, if any, have ever managed to spill sensitive information — superhero movies are very serious business, folks — and get away with it, unless your name happens to be Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, of course. For everyone else subject to the whims of the notorious Marvel snipers or those ever-vigilant DMCA watchdogs on social media, however, you're sorely out of luck.
That even applies to one of the most high-profile stars attached to any Marvel production over the years: Owen Wilson. As co-lead of the time-hopping Disney+ series "Loki," the "Wedding Crashers" and "Zoolander" star actually received a firsthand look at what might happen should he ever run afoul of Kevin Feige's impossibly strict anti-spoiler guidelines. After all, one has to assume that the uptight Time Variance Authority doubles as a pretty accurate representation of the lengths that the studio would probably go to, as well.
In a recent interview with ComicBook.com while promoting his next starring turn in "Secret Headquarters," Wilson showed off how much he's internalized the phrase "Loose lips sink ships" by stopping short of speculating about the future of his "Loki" character Mobius. "Well, I do think that ... you know, we'll see what happens with this one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because [Marvel's] so kind of uptight." When asked whether he's ever had to deal with blowback from the higher-ups for anything he's said in the past, he ruefully admitted, "Yes. Yeah, multiple times."
All that pales in comparison, however, to the anonymous text he once received from an unknown sender at Marvel — a mystery that still remains unsolved.
'It might've been Kevin Feige using a burner phone...'
Variety helpfully reminds us that a year ago, Owen Wilson talked to Esquire about the previous brushes he's had with the more eagle-eyed members of Marvel's no-leaks division. The actor regaled the humorous story of how, before "Loki" had ever aired, he mistakenly revealed just a little too much about his character on the show. The bizarre story that follows, told in Wilson's classic deadpan delivery, makes us want to believe that it's 100% true.
"Even when I let it slip that I'm wearing a mustache as agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying, 'Strike one.' And I don't know who that was from. We looked into and we think it might've been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something, but that was never confirmed."
While that last part about Feige is obviously a joke (or is it???), there's just something hilarious about the notion of some super-secret Marvel employee whose entire job requires going around under the cover of anonymity, passive-aggressively threatening even their own cast members whenever they step the slightest bit out of line. Granted, someone somewhere is probably going full Pepe Silvia over what's obviously a lighthearted joke ... but for the rest of us, it's fun to entertain these little conspiracy theories.
"Loki" season 2 will bring the gang back together again when it arrives on a to-be-announced date.