Owen Wilson Got A Mysterious Text Message From Marvel After Talking A Little Too Much About Loki

To this point, few studios can boast that they have as tightly locked-down of a security system as Marvel does these days. Few, if any, have ever managed to spill sensitive information — superhero movies are very serious business, folks — and get away with it, unless your name happens to be Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, of course. For everyone else subject to the whims of the notorious Marvel snipers or those ever-vigilant DMCA watchdogs on social media, however, you're sorely out of luck.

That even applies to one of the most high-profile stars attached to any Marvel production over the years: Owen Wilson. As co-lead of the time-hopping Disney+ series "Loki," the "Wedding Crashers" and "Zoolander" star actually received a firsthand look at what might happen should he ever run afoul of Kevin Feige's impossibly strict anti-spoiler guidelines. After all, one has to assume that the uptight Time Variance Authority doubles as a pretty accurate representation of the lengths that the studio would probably go to, as well.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com while promoting his next starring turn in "Secret Headquarters," Wilson showed off how much he's internalized the phrase "Loose lips sink ships" by stopping short of speculating about the future of his "Loki" character Mobius. "Well, I do think that ... you know, we'll see what happens with this one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because [Marvel's] so kind of uptight." When asked whether he's ever had to deal with blowback from the higher-ups for anything he's said in the past, he ruefully admitted, "Yes. Yeah, multiple times."

All that pales in comparison, however, to the anonymous text he once received from an unknown sender at Marvel — a mystery that still remains unsolved.