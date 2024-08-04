Kurt Russell Gave Chris Pratt The Perfect Dad Advice On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

The antagonist of James Gunn's 2017 sci-fi epic "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" is an ineffable space deity called Ego (Kurt Russell). True to his name, Ego is a narcissist who only sees the universe as disposable fodder for recreating his own image. Ego is a powerful living planet, and can psychically manipulate matter to his will. He has spent many, many centuries projecting humanoid versions of himself around the cosmos, impregnating women and creating countless offspring. Ego hopes that one of his children will inherit his godlike powers, and then join those powers together to terraform the planet they came from. The new planet would be yet another extension of Ego.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is initially glad to have found his long-lost father and is astonished to learn that he is only half-human. Peter finds that he does have some cosmic powers, but balks when Ego reveals his ultimate plan. The film will end with father and son facing off against one another on the surface of Ego's massive brain.

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" is explicitly about what it's like to grow up with a self-absorbed parent. While the film is far too long (it's 136 minutes), visually busy, and narratively very messy, audience members latched onto its emotional themes. It was a huge hit, as films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tended to be in the '10s.

Perhaps without realizing it, Kurt Russell, in playing the father of Pratt's character, began offering fatherly advice to Pratt. Russell is a Hollywood veteran, having been a professional actor since age 12. He has ridden many waves of fame from his teen years to the present and is beloved to this day. According to Pratt in a recent interview with Comicbook.com, his co-star reminded him to slow down his career occasionally.