Kurt Russell's Daily Commute For Breakdown Was Anything But Ordinary

In Jonathan Mostow's 1997 thriller "Breakdown," Kurt Russell and Kathleen Quinlan play a happily married couple driving their high-tech SUV from Boston to San Diego. By accident, they almost run into a pickup truck on the remote highways of Arizona. When Russell later meets the driver of the pickup (M.C. Gainey) at a gas station, tensions are high. Later still, when Russell and Quinlan are back on the road, their car suddenly stops. Quinlan offers to hitchhike into town to get help, while Russell stays with the SUV. It will be quite a while before they see each other again. It seems that Quinlan has been kidnapped! Russell has to drive around Arizona's remote backroads looking for clues, and eventually, he faces off against the kidnappers. "Breakdown" also stars the immortal J.T. Walsh, and a punky Jack Noseworthy.

The film is Hitchcockian in its trimness, and Mostow wrings every bit of tension out of his screenplay (which he co-wrote with Sam Montgomery). It was a modest hit in 1997, but is well-remembered by those who either saw it in theaters, or who accumulated it on VHS over the ensuing years.

In 2021, Mostow was interviewed by Forbes Magazine, and the filmmaker recalled the fun and excitement he had on the set of "Breakdown." He also revealed that the film ballooned into something far larger than he originally intended. Mostow conceived of "Breakdown" as a low-budget thriller along the lines of Steven Spielberg's "Duel," or one of the many B-grade car-based Australian thrillers from the 1980s. The ultimate budget for "Breakdown" ended up being $36 million, and a large chunk of that went to actors' salaries, as well as a private jet for Russell that would allow him to commute out to the Arizona desert from his Los Angeles home every morning.