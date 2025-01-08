Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7 Solves Two Of The Show's Biggest Mysteries

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 7, "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble."

Sometimes, a mystery is a mystery. In other cases, it's just mundane information that hasn't been relayed yet. In "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble," the Amblin-inspired "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" finally reveals that its two biggest secrets — the Onyx Cinder spaceship and the hidden planet At Attin — belong in the latter category.

After they find the Onyx Cinder and accidentally leave their home planet for a big space adventure, Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) discover that the rest of the galaxy considers At Attin little more than a myth. Even in the scenes that take place on the seemingly idyllic planet, it has heavy "Severance" undertones, with people working mysterious tasks under heavy security in a project known as the Great Work. In fact, before "Skeleton Crew" episode 7, all we knew for sure is that At Attin has an Old Republic mint.

"We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble" finally reveals why At Attin seems to have so many secrets: Every major character on the show simply happens to be either an outsider who knows precious little about the planet to start with or an underage At Attin native who hasn't been told about the planet's true nature. When Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) lands the Onyx Cinder and the kids meet their parents, the adults almost casually state that At Attin's residents are informed of the planet's peculiarities after they graduate. All adult natives are fully aware of the planet's nature as a mint (and possibly a gold reserve), and that its location is simply protected in order to deter thieves like, well, Jod.