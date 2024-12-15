The Real Reason Jude Law's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character Hates Droids

Any "Star Wars" scoundrel worth their salt needs an edge, whether it comes from shooting first in a seedy cantina showdown or mercilessly turning in wanted fugitives to be tortured by Jabba the Hutt. Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is no different, and he's already made some big strides in the reputation department by sacking a cargo ship, escaping from a pirate brig on Port Borgo, and kicking off a potentially dangerous search for the lost planet of At Attin. All in a day's work for a fair-weather space pirate and mysterious Force user.

Jod's willingness to throw down against other rapscallions isn't his only edgy trait, though. Through the early episodes of "Skeleton Crew," he's also shown a palpable distaste for droids, not unlike the one Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) displays in "The Mandalorian." When the kids of "Skeleton Crew" refuse to leave Port Borgo without their robotic first mate SM-33 (Nick Frost), Jod is clearly exasperated, and he repeatedly drops lines that trusting a droid will let you down every time.

Since Din's initial hatred of droids is later traced back to his childhood trauma from the Clone Wars, it would be natural to assume that Jod's unease around the mechanical beings has a similar basis. However, it seems that the origin of Jod's droid loathing was Jude Law himself, who added the detail as a sort of extra flavor for the character.